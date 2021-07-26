Khloé Kardashian has her make-up done by daughter True

22. July 2021 – 20:53 clock

True Thompson shows her make-up talent

Many little girls like to play make-up. The female Kardashian offspring is no exception. True Thompson has definitely inherited her preference for make-up and Co. from mom Khloé Kardashian (37). And if the mother happens to be the owner of a cosmetics empire, the daughter can draw from the full. Now three-year-old Khloé has given a crazy summer look. Whether True has talent on the powder brush, we show in the video.

“Everything always leads you to a bigger goal”







It’s hard to believe that True is already three years old. She comes from Khloé Kardashian’s on-off relationship with basketball player Tristan Thompson (30). Only recently, after numerous affair rumors, she finally separated from the athlete. However, the 37-year-old apparently does not have to fight very hard with the end of love. “If you pay attention to the patterns of your life, you will realize that everything always works. Everything always leads you to a bigger goal. You’re always growing and the things you think you can’t survive are somehow divine,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

So while Khloé seems to have gotten over it, Tristan is supposed to try everything to win her back. An insider told the Mirror: “He thinks Khloé will never leave him for good because of their shared past.” Whether there is really no love comeback with the two, time will probably tell.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on TVNOW