Monday, July 26, 2021
News

Jennifer Aniston: Did she adopt a child? This is what their spokesman says

By Arjun Sethi
Jennifer Aniston
Did she adopt an orphan from Mexico?

Jennifer Aniston

© Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has repeatedly emphasized in the past that she is also happy without children. Now rumors are being heard that the actress has adopted an orphan from Mexico. But their spokesman takes the wind out of the sails of speculation.

As the US magazine “Closer” first reported, Jennifer Aniston, 52, will soon want to take in a little girl from the Mexican orphanage “Casa Hogar Sion” in her family. Aniston allegedly revealed this to her “Friends” colleagues last week during the filming of the big reunion special in Los Angeles. But are the rumors true?




Insider chats about Jennifer Aniston’s desire to have children

“Jen was of the opinion that the reunion is the perfect time to reveal their baby news to the whole gang,” an insider reportedly told Closer. The actress is “(…) incredibly excited to finally bring her daughter home. This is such an important new chapter in her life.” But nothing will come of the new chapter. As Jennifer Aniston’s spokesperson reports only a short time later, there is not a spark of truth in the adoption rumors.

“The story is an invention and never happened,” the 52-year-old star’s PR spokesman told DailyMail.

Parental happiness through adoption

Kristin Davis did it again

35
pictures

Jennifer Aniston: “I see kids running around”

children. A wish that Jennifer Aniston has already publicly considered in 2020: In a joint interview with her good friend Sandra Bullock, 56, for the “Interview” magazine, Aniston spoke about her plans for the future and said: “I see children running around.” She also said that she imagined her life in a beach house by the sea. Just because the speculation about an orphan has proven to be a lie doesn’t mean that the dream of a trapping child’s feet can’t come true for Jennifer Aniston.

Sources used: closeronline.co.uk

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
