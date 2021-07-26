“Inspiration”: Kris Jenner congratulates mom on her birthday

Monday, July 26, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
Kris Jenner (65) dedicates very special lines to her mother! The brunette and her famous family became famous worldwide through their reality TV series Keeping up with the Kardashians. In addition to her well-known daughters Kim Kardashian (40), Kylie Jenner (23) and Co., Kris‘ Mother Mary Jo Shannon several times in the format. Now the elderly lady has turned 87 years old – daughter dedicated to this special occasion Kris you a loving post!

On their Instagramaccount shared Kris a series of shots that show her with her mom – she wrote a touching text. “You have always been my greatest inspiration and the one I can come to for anything. Without your love, support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or mother I am today,” enthused the 65-year-old. Furthermore, the entrepreneur thanked her mother for being the rock for the whole family. “You are the best mother, grandmother, friend and mentor,” said Kris furthermore.

But also from other family members there were sweet birthday greetings. Also granddaughter Kim addressed great words to her grandmother: “You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and taught me so much about life, love and relationships.”

