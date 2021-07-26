Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeNewsHusband of Cardi B: Rapper Offset arrested by police - Entertainment
News

Husband of Cardi B: Rapper Offset arrested by police – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
66




US rapper Offest had trouble with the police. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com


Cardi B’s husband, US rapper Offset, has clashed with the police. In Beverly Hills, he was arrested.

Not a good day for US rapper Offset (28, “Made Men”). The husband of Cardi B( 28) was arrested on Saturday in Beverly Hills. This is reported by the US portal “TMZ”, fans of the artist could also follow the events in a live stream. The accusation of the police: Offset is said to have waved around with a gun from the car as he drove past a rally of Donald Trump supporters.




Music by rapper Offset can be found here.

No cooperation

The request of the officials, Offset should get out of his car, the musician initially did not comply. “I’m not going to take my hands off the wheel,” he can be heard saying in the video he streamed. Only when the police opened the car door against his will did the rapper get out. This was followed by the arrest. According to the police, he has since been released.

The opposite apparently applies to Cardi B’s cousin. He is also said to have been arrested in the course of the police operation. Because of the alleged possession of a hidden, loaded weapon, he is currently in custody.




Previous articleJennifer Aniston: Did she adopt a child? This is what their spokesman says
Next articleSinger Billie Eilish fuels debate over sexual orientation
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv