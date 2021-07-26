Husband of Cardi B: Rapper Offset arrested by police – Entertainment

US rapper Offest had trouble with the police. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com





Cardi B’s husband, US rapper Offset, has clashed with the police. In Beverly Hills, he was arrested.

Not a good day for US rapper Offset (28, “Made Men”). The husband of Cardi B( 28) was arrested on Saturday in Beverly Hills. This is reported by the US portal “TMZ”, fans of the artist could also follow the events in a live stream. The accusation of the police: Offset is said to have waved around with a gun from the car as he drove past a rally of Donald Trump supporters.









No cooperation

The request of the officials, Offset should get out of his car, the musician initially did not comply. “I’m not going to take my hands off the wheel,” he can be heard saying in the video he streamed. Only when the police opened the car door against his will did the rapper get out. This was followed by the arrest. According to the police, he has since been released.

The opposite apparently applies to Cardi B’s cousin. He is also said to have been arrested in the course of the police operation. Because of the alleged possession of a hidden, loaded weapon, he is currently in custody.





