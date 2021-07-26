Monday, July 26, 2021
“Dead because of misinformation”: Selena Gomez takes on Facebook – People

By Arjun Sethi
Serious accusations!

The multi-platinum singer Selena Gomez (28) accuses the social media platform Facebook of misconduct in relation to information about Covid-19 and vaccines. Facebook will be “responsible” for having “thousands of deaths” on their conscience if they do not react immediately.

With her accusations, the actress responded to a BBC interview with the CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate (german: Centre to Combat Digital Hate), Imi Ahmed. He claimed that social media companies would do nothing about the spread of misinformation.

On Twitter, Selena wrote: “Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. Facebook said they don’t allow the spread of lies about COVID and the vaccine on their platform. How can it be that all this is still happening? Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!”

Facebook announced in early December that false information about the safety and side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines had been removed.





Selena Gomez at a film premiere in Los Angeles in January 2020

Selena Gomez at a film premiere in Los Angeles in January 2020Photo: AP

It’s not the first time Justin Bieber’s( 26) ex has been on social media companies. The former Disney star previously wrote she was “speechless” after the Center for Countering Digital Hate said neo-Nazis were selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram.

In September, she reached out directly to Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 36, and COO Sheryl Sandberg: “I urge both of you to stop this. Please include groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”

She later posted a screenshot of her message on her Instagram profile. Facebook has not yet responded to Selena’s allegations – both the neo-Nazi and Covid-19-related allegations.


