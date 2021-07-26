Celebrities: “I don’t leave my house” – Panorama

Open detail view (Photo: Jordan Strauss/dpa)

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, American actress, sometimes feels like she’s under house arrest. Even before the pandemic, the Oscar winner said she lived very withdrawn. “I don’t leave my house,” she said in an interview with the portal T-Online, half serious, half joking. She doesn’t go to the supermarket so no one can follow her home. “And I rarely go out. Either my friends visit me or I visit them.” Even before the pandemic, it was sometimes “as if I had house arrest. But being private is the only way to protect yourself,” Lawrence said.

Peter Altmaier, 63, Saarlander and Federal Minister of Economics, takes a holiday at home. In the past, he liked to drive further away by car, but now he only drives to the small federal state, said the CDU politician, who was born in Ensdorf near Saarlouis, who Augsburger Allgemeine. Publicly speaking, he added: His ecological footprint is now “very modest compared to previous holidays”. As State Secretary and now for about ten years as a minister in Berlin, he is not at home most of the year, Altmaier said. “And that’s why I’ve been spending my summer holiday at home in Saarland, in my cottage with my garden, for almost 15 years, trying to relax while reading books. Then I ride my bike along the Saar. Sometimes I drive to an ice cream parlor on the german-French border and have an ice cream.”









Frédéric Prince of Anhalt, 78, german-American businessman, has returned his late wife Zsa Zsa Gabor to her homeland four years after her death. Anhalt, the ninth and last husband of the American-Hungarian actress, has flown with Gabor’s ashes in his luggage via Great Britain and Germany to Hungary, as the Munich evening paper reported. He did not register the remains with the airline: “There would have been only bureaucratic hurdles again. Since the Hungarian embassy has given its consent, I left Los Angeles last week with the urn in my luggage. Zsa Zsa had its own seat in First Class,” he says. The pandemic and the associated entry ban had previously prevented a funeral in Hungary. The festivities took place on Tuesday at Budapest’s Kerepescher Cemetery. Frédéric von Anhalt previously said: “It will not be a funeral service, but a wonderful celebration of life. That’s what Zsa Zsa wanted.”

Victoria of Sweden, 44, Crown Princess, celebrates her birthday again on July 14 at Solliden Castle on the island of Öland. This is what the Swedish royal family writes on Instagram under a photo of Victoria in a cream-colored dress. The public meeting with the Royal fans is cancelled again this year due to the pandemic. On Öland, however, a pandemic-adapted version of Victoriadagarna is taking place. This is the name of the concert that is part of the annual Victoria Days on Öland. During the concert, the Crown Princess presents this year’s Victoria Prize to skater Nils van der Poel.