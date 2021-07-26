Cardi B withdraws divorce petition

Dhe American rapper Cardi B (“WAP”) apparently wants to give her marriage to the musician Offset another chance. In mid-September, the 28-year-old had filed for divorce after three years of marriage, now she withdrew the application, as American media reported on Monday. According to court documents in Fulton County in the state of Georgia, the judge in charge dismissed the case on Monday.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has been married since 2017 to fellow rapper offset of the same age, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. In July 2018, their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born. In December 2018, the couple separated, but pulled themselves together again. After that, they made headlines again and again with their turbulent relationship. Even rumors about numerous affairs offsets did not stop.

According to the American magazine “People”, Cardi B had described her marriage in the divorce petition in September as “irretrievably broken”. The rapper’s birthday on October 11 was celebrated by the couple a few weeks later in Las Vegas.







