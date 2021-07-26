Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes: Off and over!

Since their hit “Senorita”, pop singers Camila Cabello, 23 and Shawn Mendes, 22, have been a couple and openly showed their love. Now everything should finally be over between the two superstars …

Camila Capello & Shawn Mendes: They need a break from each other

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been going through life together for over a year and are considered the dream couple in the music business. Until now! As an insider reveals to the American “InTouch”, the couple will go their separate ways from now on.

Actually, there was a plan for Camila to go back to Los Angeles with him, but they decided that they would need a break from each other.

Allegedly, the “Señorita” performers had put their relationship on hold for the time being – after spending several months together in corona quarantine, it is said to be between the two singers have begun to crisis.









The source reveals: “They both work on albums and have realized that they need space to grow individually.” Shawn Mendes is said to have already returned from Florida to California to Distance from the relationship and focus on yourself.

After separation rumors: Is there hope for a comeback?

Whether there is really anything to the speculations is still unclear, because neither of the two expressed themselves with a public statement on the separation. The fact is, however, that even the last joint post of the former dream couple already months ago.

Instead, Camila Cabello recently published a post that further fuels the rumor mill: “Everyone is fighting a secret battle that no one knows about “, writes the 23-year-old and emphasizes the importance of being understanding and careful when dealing with people.

According to the insider, however, there are still fans and followers a small spark of hope on a comeback of the turtle doves: “They were in love and best friends – and they still are.”