Brutal FSK 18 horror & action movie starring Transformers star Megan Fox

Amazon Prime’s new program for July promises very good movie entertainment throughout the month. We count a total of 69 film reboots, plus 10 series (seasons).

the major highlights are, however, right at the beginning of the month. Chris Pratt’s own version of Independence Day launches on July 2: The Tomorrow War. Shortly thereafter, we can admire Megan Fox in her new action movie Rogue Hunter.

The movie highlights on Amazon Prime in July

The Tomorrow War – Science Fiction Action with Chris Pratt

Start: July 2

That’s what it’s all about: In the action movie The Tomorrow War from Amazon Prime, Chris Pratt must fight as a family man in a future war to defend the survival of humanity against aliens.

Rogue Hunter – War Action with Transformers Star Megan Fox

Start: July 5

That’s what it’s all about: Samantha O’Hara (Megan Fox) is owned in Rogue Hunter to a mercenary force that is supposed to free a kidnapped daughter in Africa. However, a few wild lions that were bred by the hunting industry and have now broken out prove to be a greater threat than the kidnappers.

Rogue Hunter – Trailer (German) HD

The Green Inferno – Hard Horror by Hostel Maker Eli Roth

Start: July 6

That’s what it’s all about: Eli Roth’s horror thriller The Green Inferno is set in the Amazon. Students want to explore an Indian tribe, but the inhabitants turn out to be cannibals.

Dunkirk – War Thriller by Tenet Director Christopher Nolan

Start: July 11

That’s what it’s all about: In his tenth feature film, director Christopher Nolan turns to the moment in World War II, when the German armed forces encircled thousands of soldiers in Dunkirk in 1940.

The Secret Garden – Fantasy Adventure by Harry Potter Maker

Start: July 11

That’s what it’s all about: The Secret Garden reveals to an orphan girl on her uncle’s estate a glimpse into a magical new world that can perform true miracles.

All new movies on Amazon Prime in July 2021

From 1 July

Bailey – A friend for life

Casper

Salt

From 2 July

From 3 July

From 4 July

From 5 July

From 6 July

From 7 July

Future World

Lucky Number Slevin

Message Man

Summer 1943 – The End of Innocence

T-34: The Duel

What Keeps You Alive

From 8 July

From 9 July

A treasure to fall in love with

The Resident

From 10 July

Mrs Müller must go!

Mapplethorpe

From 11 July

From 12 July

Contamination

Game Night

Ronaldo

From 13 July

You never stop learning

Mindscape

From 14 July

Booksmart

Mullewapp – A beautiful mess

From 15 July

The Rainmaker

De Oost

Yakari

From Friday, July 16

A pig named Babe

Our Earth

From 17 July

A Beautiful Mind – Genius and Madness

Sully

From 18 July

Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost

My lover, the donkey & me

From 19 July

Capone

Come Away

Fabricated City

hot dog

Times change you

From 20 July

From 21 July

Storks – Adventure on the approach

Speed Racer

The Last Samurai

From 22 July

From 23 July

From 24 July

From 25 July

From 26 July

From 27 July

Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário

From 28 July

From 29 July

The Grinch

Flags of our Fathers

Letters from Iwo Jima

From 30 July

From 31 July

New series on Amazon Prime in July 2021

From 1 July

Eyes on the Prize: Uprising – Season 1

Fugget About It – Season 1 – 2

From 2 July

From 5 July

American Housewife – Seasons 1 – 3

From 9 July

Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 1

From 12 July

From 16 July

El Cid – Season 2

Making the Cut – Season 2

From 23 July

Them – Season 1 (German dubbed version)

From 26 July

