Brutal FSK 18 horror & action movie starring Transformers star Megan Fox

Amazon Prime’s new program for July promises very good movie entertainment throughout the month. We count a total of 69 film reboots, plus 10 series (seasons).
the major highlights are, however, right at the beginning of the month. Chris Pratt’s own version of Independence Day launches on July 2: The Tomorrow War. Shortly thereafter, we can admire Megan Fox in her new action movie Rogue Hunter.
The movie highlights on Amazon Prime in July
The Tomorrow War – Science Fiction Action with Chris Pratt
- Start: July 2
-
That’s what it’s all about:
In the action movie The Tomorrow War from Amazon Prime, Chris Pratt must fight as a family man in a future war to defend the survival of humanity against aliens.
Rogue Hunter – War Action with Transformers Star Megan Fox
- Start: July 5
- That’s what it’s all about: Samantha O’Hara (Megan Fox) is owned in Rogue Hunter to a mercenary force that is supposed to free a kidnapped daughter in Africa. However, a few wild lions that were bred by the hunting industry and have now broken out prove to be a greater threat than the kidnappers.
Rogue Hunter – Trailer (German) HD
The Green Inferno – Hard Horror by Hostel Maker Eli Roth
- Start: July 6
- That’s what it’s all about: Eli Roth’s horror thriller The Green Inferno is set in the Amazon. Students want to explore an Indian tribe, but the inhabitants turn out to be cannibals.
Dunkirk – War Thriller by Tenet Director Christopher Nolan
- Start: July 11
- That’s what it’s all about: In his tenth feature film, director Christopher Nolan turns to the moment in World War II, when the German armed forces encircled thousands of soldiers in Dunkirk in 1940.
The Secret Garden – Fantasy Adventure by Harry Potter Maker
- Start: July 11
- That’s what it’s all about: The Secret Garden reveals to an orphan girl on her uncle’s estate a glimpse into a magical new world that can perform true miracles.
And here: The July offer on Netflix
All new movies on Amazon Prime in July 2021
From 1 July
- Bailey – A friend for life
- Casper
- Salt
From 2 July
From 3 July
From 4 July
From 5 July
From 6 July
From 7 July
- Future World
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Message Man
- Summer 1943 – The End of Innocence
- T-34: The Duel
- What Keeps You Alive
From 8 July
From 9 July
- A treasure to fall in love with
- The Resident
From 10 July
- Mrs Müller must go!
- Mapplethorpe
From 11 July
From 12 July
- Contamination
- Game Night
- Ronaldo
From 13 July
- You never stop learning
- Mindscape
From 14 July
- Booksmart
- Mullewapp – A beautiful mess
From 15 July
- The Rainmaker
- De Oost
- Yakari
From Friday, July 16
- A pig named Babe
- Our Earth
From 17 July
- A Beautiful Mind – Genius and Madness
- Sully
From 18 July
- Hui Buh: The Castle Ghost
- My lover, the donkey & me
From 19 July
- Capone
- Come Away
- Fabricated City
- hot dog
- Times change you
From 20 July
From 21 July
- Storks – Adventure on the approach
- Speed Racer
- The Last Samurai
From 22 July
From 23 July
From 24 July
From 25 July
From 26 July
From 27 July
- Quem Vai Ficar Com Mário
From 28 July
From 29 July
- The Grinch
- Flags of our Fathers
- Letters from Iwo Jima
From 30 July
From 31 July
New series on Amazon Prime in July 2021
From 1 July
- Eyes on the Prize: Uprising – Season 1
- Fugget About It – Season 1 – 2
From 2 July
From 5 July
- American Housewife – Seasons 1 – 3
From 9 July
- Luxe Listings Sydney – Season 1
From 12 July
From 16 July
- El Cid – Season 2
- Making the Cut – Season 2
From 23 July
-
Them – Season 1 (German dubbed version)
From 26 July
10 Streaming Insider Tips from the Major Providers
In the Moviepilot podcast Streamgestöber, Max, Matthias and Patrick present 10 real insider tips that they have discovered in the most remote corners of your streaming services:
At this point you will find an external content, which complements the article. You can display and hide it with one click.
Here you can get fresh recommendations from heartwarming desktop rom-com to cinematic panic attacks on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Mubi, Arte Mediathek and YouTube.
*The link to Amazon’s offer is a so-called affiliate link. If you make a purchase via this link, we will receive a commission.