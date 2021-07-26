Britney Spears: Ex-husband Jason Alexander on sex in soda

US pop star Britney Spears smiles at a film premiere in July 2019. The singer was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.

Jason Alexander was married to pop star Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004. Now he unpacks about the relationship and the reason for the annulment of the marriage.

Las Vegas. Their marital happiness was short-lived. For 55 hours, pop star Britney Spears (39) and her childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander (39) were only married, and then even ended up in the “Guinness Book of Records”. Now the now 39-year-old unpacks and talks, among other things, about the reason for the annulment of the marriage.

Jason Alexander unpacks about marriage to Britney Spears

In casual clothes and after a fierce night of partying, Alexander and Spears had said “I do” in Las Vegas in the early morning of January 3, 2004. Just over two days later, the marriage of the two was annulled.





Speaking to the Daily Mail, Alexander now claims: “Men in black came into the room with their mother and other family members and forced us to sign papers to end our marriage. We didn’t want to annul the whole thing.”









Only at the insistence of the lawyers and Spears’ parents would he and Britney have finally agreed. “I was told our marriage could hurt Britney’s career. I loved her and was a naïve child who was raised to trust and respect adults,” Alexander said.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander: Sex in the Limousine

In early 2004, Britney Spears, who last appeared topless on Instagram, was at the peak of her career for the time being. Her new album with the mega-hit “Toxic” had jumped to the top of the charts only two months earlier and the singer was the biggest pop star in the world. A spontaneous wedding in the sin pit Las Vegas did not fit the image.

According to Alexander, the whole thing was her idea. Together, the couple sneaked past the bodyguards out of the hotel. Alexander asserts that their love was genuine. Already in kindergarten they got to know each other, later the childlike “butterflies” in the stomach developed into a physical relationship.

After they had received a wedding license (this is possible in Las Vegas almost at any time and at short notice), they went to the wedding ceremony in a small chapel. Afterwards we “consummated the marriage” on the way back to the hotel in the limousine. Once there, the lawyers were already waiting to obtain a cancellation of the marriage in record time.

Jason Alexander: “Dear Britney Spears still”

Alexander: “What they did to Britney and me at the time should have set warning bells ringing.” According to him, the singer’s environment was already concerned with money and the control of the pop star. “It’s always been about controlling Britney, controlling her money. She’s living a nightmare that’s much worse than anyone can imagine – and much longer than people think,” he says.

Just recently, Britney Spears had tried in court to escape from the guardianship of her father. Hearing her speech in court, seeing her courage to say her point of view after 13 years, has taken him a lot, Alexander said. He still loves Britney Spears, he says.

“I only regret that I couldn’t do more to protect them.” I hope she gets her freedom soon and can live her life the way she wants.” (sku)