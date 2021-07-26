Boxing at the 2021 Olympics: free livestream, schedule 2021 and more

Boxing is one of the oldest and most awarded Olympic sports and regularly gives fans an early look at the world champions of the future. Mohammed Ali (then Cassius Clay), Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman and current world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua are among those who have won gold in the past, so don’t miss it. Wondering how to watch boxing at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics? You can find out all this and much more in this Olympic Boxing Livestream Guide.

The boxers from the United States and Cuba have consistently performed well at the Olympic Games. Fun Fact: These two countries have won around a third of all gold medals in boxing. But at the 2016 Olympics, it was Uzbekistan that won the most gold medals, while Britain and Italy have also done well in the past, so don’t rule out a surprise.

This summer’s Olympic boxing is also notable because it takes place in one of Japan’s most iconic sports venues, the Ryōgoku Kokugikan – or Kokugikan Arena. Located in the heart of Tokyo, it is the spiritual home of sumo wrestling in Japan and an important part of the rare status of this sport in the country.

And with women competing in five weight classes, boxing at the Tokyo Olympics will be the most gender-equal Olympic competition in the history of the sport. Read on to learn how to watch the Olympics live stream – or check out our general Olympic live stream guide to take a look at the other sports you can experience this summer.

Want even more sport? the Formula One-Season is in full swing

Women’s Featherweight Final: Tuesday, August 3 from 4:00 a.m.

Men’s Welterweight Final: Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m.

Men’s Light Heavyweight Final: Wednesday, August 4 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Featherweight Final: Thursday, August 5 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Heavyweight Final: Friday, August 6 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Flyweight Final: Saturday, August 7 from 7:00 a.m.

Women’s Flyweight Final: Saturday, August 7 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Middleweight Final: Saturday, August 7 from 7:00 a.m.

Women’s Welterweight Final: Saturday, August 7 from 7:00 a.m.

Women’s Lightweight Final: Sunday, August 8 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Lightweight Final: Sunday, August 8 from 7:00 a.m.

Women’s Middleweight Final: Sunday, August 8 from 7:00 a.m.

Men’s Super Heavyweight Final: Sunday, August 8 from 7:00 a.m.

All times CEST

Free Olympic Boxing Livestream

Many broadcasters across the world are covering and airing the Olympics, but not all of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics website is offering free live coverage and highlights for the sporting events, especially the important ones. If you want more in-depth coverage of the Olympics, it’ll help to try your domestic broadcasters.

In the UK, it’s 100% free to watch on TV or stream the Olympics with BBC and its iPlayer service. Elsewhere, New Zealand’s TVNZ, France’s TF1, and Australia’s Channel 7 are all providing free live-streaming too. Continue reading to discover how you can live stream boxing at the 2020 Olympics.

Many broadcasters around the world report and broadcast the Olympic Games, but not all are free-to-air. The official website of the 2021 Olympics offers free live coverage and highlights for the sporting events, especially the important ones. If you want to have more in-depth coverage of the Olympics, it helps to use your local channels.

In Germany, you can stream the competitions of the discipline basketball on ARD, ZDF and Eurosport for free (media libraries), just as they can be seen on free-to-air television.

How to live stream the 2021 Olympics when you’re abroad

You should be able to find a stream of the Olympic Games (whether paid or free), no matter what country you’re in. However, it may be that a) your usual transmission abroad is geo-blocked; or b) your workplace or university has blocked the opportunity to watch the games online.

But there is a really easy way to work around this problem. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can trick your computer into believing it’s at home. This way, you can enjoy the broadcast at home without having to find an illegal stream – provided you stick to the station’s fine print.

Use a VPN to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.







ExpressVPN – Get the Best VPN in the World We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and named ExpressVPN our test winner thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. Plus, ExpressVPN is compatible with pretty much any streaming device, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, and Android and Apple smartphones. If you opt for an annual subscription now, you’ll get 3 additional months FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, just get in touch and you’ll get your money back with no ifs or buts. – Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is really easy…

1. Download and install a VPN – as I said, our first choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – Open the VPN app, click on “Choose location” and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster’s live stream – so if you’re from Germany, just go to ARD, ZDF or Eurosport.

(Image credit: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

These channels broadcast the 2021 Olympics worldwide

As I said, there won’t be many places in the world where you won’t be able to watch the 2021 Olympics live stream. Only some may be more free to see than others.

We are quite honest with you, there is no more comprehensive and clear list on the Internet than the one on Wikipedia. If you want to know who is showing an Olympic livestream in your area, check out the list there.

We test and review VPN services as part of legal entertainment usage. For example:

1. Access to a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protect your online security and strengthen your online privacy abroad.

We do not endorse or tolerate the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

The consumption of pirated, paid content is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.