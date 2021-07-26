Monday, July 26, 2021
Boxing at the 2021 Olympics: free livestream, schedule 2021 and more

By Arjun Sethi
Boxing is one of the oldest and most awarded Olympic sports and regularly gives fans an early look at the world champions of the future. Mohammed Ali (then Cassius Clay), Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman and current world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua are among those who have won gold in the past, so don’t miss it. Wondering how to watch boxing at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics? You can find out all this and much more in this Olympic Boxing Livestream Guide.

The boxers from the United States and Cuba have consistently performed well at the Olympic Games. Fun Fact: These two countries have won around a third of all gold medals in boxing. But at the 2016 Olympics, it was Uzbekistan that won the most gold medals, while Britain and Italy have also done well in the past, so don’t rule out a surprise.


