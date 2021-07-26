Monday, July 26, 2021
Blue change: Bella Thorne dares a blatant restyling!

By Arjun Sethi
This make-over really has it all! Bella Thorne (22) has long been known for trying out fashion and different hair styles. So the actress had her hair dyed almost in all colors of the rainbow – from red, blond and orange everything was there so far. Now she bet on a new hairy transformation: Bellas Mane now glows in a shade of blue!

The 22-year-old is a true style chameleon: A few days ago, the screen beauty surprised her Instagramcommunity with a pretty colorful transformation. Bella’s long crest was spiced up with a washed-out blue. “New hair, new movie,” the “Midnight Sun” actress titled her snapshot. The beauty left open what kind of strip it is – but she revealed one detail: “I have to learn so many stunts and I’m totally thrilled!”

However, this is not the first time that Bella has dared to make such a drastic change. Already at the end of 2016, the ex-Disney star caused a stir with his hair. At that time, the American presented herself with a petrol-colored hair. What do you think about this transformation? Vote!




Bella Thorne, movie star
Bella Thorne in January 2020
Bella Thorne in January 2020


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
