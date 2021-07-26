Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis show their house from the inside

Until recently, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher lived in an $8.7 million beachfront villa in Santa Barbara. The house would have been the perfect home for many, but not for the two actors. They worked with a renowned architect and a renowned designer on their very own dream home, which is now, five years later, their new home. And they are now presenting this to the public.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher now live in a modern farmhouse on a mountaintop in Los Angeles, through which they gave Architectural Digest a guided tour. Although the house has received a general overhaul, it is actually still a classic farmhouse with wooden walls, large green area and even fields. The property is called “KuKu Farms”.

How did the new house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis originate?

The farmhouse was first designed in 1930 and renovated in 1980. About five years ago, the Hollywood couple decided to fulfill their dream of the perfect home and redesign the old house again. For this they hired the famous US architect Howard Backen, who is known for his unique design of modern farmhouses. He was also assisted by interior designer Vicky Charles, who had already worked for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

For Kunis and Kutcher, it was clear that they wanted to create a home and not a property from the old walls on the approximately 25,000 square meter property. Both the building and the rural environment should continue to look like an old farm. Inside, however, the property was to be transformed into a welcoming, modern home.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Enable social networks

What does the house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have to offer?

And indeed: From the outside, no one would expect that behind the walls of the farmhouse made of seemingly untreated wood, with simple industrial lights and the high pointed roofs hides a true designer marvel in which Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis live together with their two children.

Your living space extends over a main house, a guest house, a barbecue area and a huge garden with pool. There is also said to be a cornfield that the couple is said to have planted during the corona lockdown. The furnishing style is a mix of rural robustness with industrial influence and modern accents, created by the combination of wood, glass, metal, noble fabrics as well as antique accessories and color games between light and dark and silver highlights. A special feature that ensures light-flooded rooms are the almost six-meter-high windows.

Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent.





Enable social networks

The living room

It is much more of an open living-dining area, which has plenty of space for the family or visitors. Eye-catcher in the dining room is an antique, large table by Matthew Cox paired with designer chairs by Stahl + Band, known for modern and organic shapes. In the corner, a black wing attracts attention. The room has large window fronts on each of the three sides, which is why it looks bright and inviting despite the dark window frames, gables and wood tones.

Matching: Interesting facts about wooden furniture

The centerpiece of the living room is a large, massive fire pit, embedded in an untreated dark gray concrete wall. The velvet seating furniture is also kept very dark in its emerald green and thus harmonizes particularly well with the dark wood of the floorboards and the coffee table. A brighter highlight is the antique, patterned carpet, which lies at the foot of the couches and sets an accent in the room.

The kitchen

The kitchen in the house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis is also kept dark. Black wooden fronts on the kitchen furniture, dark wooden chairs around a round table in front of the kitchen counter, the dark plank floor and the equally dark roof – everything would look heavy and gloomy if the front to the terrace were not completely glazed.

Eye-catchers here are the lamps by Sebastian Cox, which hang over the counter. The London-based label for Homeware is en-wearing for its Sustainability is well known.

The bedroom

The master bedroom is a cozy oasis that, similar to the other rooms, is decorated in dark wood tones and colors. The appearance is loosened up by beige upholstered furniture and accessories. The XXL windows also provide sufficient light here.

The guest house and the entertainment area

Via the main house you have direct access to the guest house, which also functions as a kind of entertainment area. It has a small library, plenty of seating and bedrooms for guests. The centerpiece and absolute eye-catcher here is a huge, silver chandelier that hangs down from the high wooden roof. It is a “souvenir” that Kutcher had acquired during a trip through India. The pompous lamp was already hanging in the old beach house of the two and now moved to the new house.

The special thing about the house of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis