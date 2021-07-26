Angelina Jolie : The actress to meet with The Weeknd – Entertainment

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are said to have had a date. Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com/DFree/Shutterstock.com





It would be a sensation: Did Angelina Jolie have a date with singer The Weeknd? Allegedly, the two met in a restaurant in Santa Monica.

What’s going on between Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) and singer The Weeknd (31)? According to The Sun, the two were spotted in Santa Monica, California, at a romantic dinner at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. According to reports, the two had spent hours in the restaurant before leaving it separately.









When leaving the restaurant, the two were surprised and photographed by paparazzi, the pictures are available to “The Sun”. Neither Jolie nor the 31-year-old have commented on rumors so far.

Rumors of a new man in Angelina Jolie’s life

The Weeknd already has some stars on its list of deceased: With singer Selena Gomez (28) and model Bella Hadid (24) Abel Tesfaye, as The Weeknd is called by real name, was in a relationship.

Angelina Jolie has been separated from actor Brad Pitt (57) since 2016. The two have been together since 2005, married since 2014 and have six children together: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). Jolie and Pitt are currently fighting a custody dispute in their divorce proceedings.





