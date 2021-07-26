Angelina Jolie: Surrounded by paparazzi shopping with her kids

In the video above you can see how Angelina Jolie spends the day with her children in Paris.

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie (46) strolls through Paris with her children Maddox (19), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and Vivienne (13) and enjoys a shopping spree. Despite the many photographers, the family strolls calmly through the streets. After a short outfit change, we go to eat pizza together. Zahara, the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie, is particularly eye-catching. The teenager is no longer a small child. Just as stylish as her beautiful mum, she runs alongside the film icon.

Angelina Jolie gives private insights into her home

With a celebrated star like Angelina Jolie, it’s hard to keep the six kids out of the public eye. Jolie is aware of this fact and so the offspring was forced to get used to paparazzi and the red carpet from an early age. The actress is therefore all the more cautious when it comes to private insights into her family happiness. She recently made an exception to this and let the public take a look at her home. Whether at a family dinner in the garden or styling Maddox’s hair – the shots give a small impression of the life of the Hollywood actress.

You can see the rare and private shots of the family in the video below.