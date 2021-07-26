After Kim and Kanye’s Marriage: Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence – Panorama

Kim Kardashian (l.) divorces, her mother Kris Jenner speaks plain language. Photo: Shutterstock.com / Featureflash Photo Agency





The marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has failed. Now, for the first time, the head of the family, Kris Jenner, speaks up and declares: “I want the children to be happy.”

Kris Jenner (65) speaks publicly for the first time about the separation and upcoming divorce of her daughter Kim Kardashian (40). Her marriage to Kanye West (43, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”) is known to have failed. “The good thing about our family is that we’re there for each other and support each other and we love each other very, very, very — so all I want is for these two kids to be happy,” Jenner said Thursday on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” “And I want the children to be happy. That’s the goal,” she continued. After all, there are a lot of children.









Asked if viewers would see Kardashian and West’s decision to part ways in the final season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the mother of six replied, “You could.” “I don’t know what they chose in the final because we haven’t even seen the first show yet,” she explained. “Kim wanted to process this with her own family at her own pace, so I think it’s up to her,” Jenner said. “If she feels like it, I’m sure she’ll say what there’s to say.”

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage. They have four children together: daughters North (7) and Chicago (3) and sons Saint (5) and Psalm (1).

Four children and a fortune in the billions?

The divorce will not only be about the four children, but also about the alleged billions in assets of the two US stars. In January, it became known that Kardashian is working with the dreaded divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. According to recent reports, West’s assets are said to have grown to 6.6 billion dollars (the equivalent of about 5.5 billion euros). This would make him the richest black man in the USA, as “The Hollywood Reporter” continues. But the concrete sums, which are to be composed of merits in the fields of music, fashion and stocks, among other things, are not known.





