With Katy Perry and Hailey Bieber: Kendall Jenner Celebrates Tequila Launch Party

US model Kendall Jenner has just launched her own tequila on the US market. Of course, this has to be celebrated – with the reality TV clan and numerous celebrity friends. The advertising campaign for the liquor, however, is criticized in the social media.

A number of stars have celebrated the launch of their new tequila brand with Kendall Jenner, which is currently only sold in California and online. However, the spirit is expected to conquer further markets in the USA in the summer. The model from the reality TV clan celebrated the start with a big party, as the “New York Post” reports.

Accordingly, it went together with her mother Kris Jenner, Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner and the half-sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian as well as model Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry first in a restaurant in Los Angeles, where a 5-star menu was waiting for the guests.









Afterwards they went to a bar where games were played and tequila drinks were served. According to the report, model Winnie Harlow, singer Chris Brown, actor Jaden Smith and rappers Quavo and Takeoff from the group Migos also mingled with the people.

Criticism for advertising campaign

On social media, meanwhile, criticism of Jenner’s advertising campaign for the brand with pictures of himself and harvest workers in Mexico had become loud. For the promo pictures, the 25-year-old Jenner posed in jeans, tank top and cowboy hat on the back of a pick-up truck or on a horse. Other pictures showed workers. Users accused the model of cultural appropriation. It uses stereotypes about Mexican farmers, it was said on Twitter, among other things. On Instagram, she had quickly turned off the comment function.

Kendall Jenner grew up as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner in the home of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She has been introduced to a life in the limelight since childhood. The result: At the age of twelve, she was in front of the camera for the first time for the family documentary series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (KUWTK), at the age of 14 she started her own modeling career.