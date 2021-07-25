The Marvel movie is based on these terrible facts · KINO.de

The MCU movie “Black Widow” gives new insights into the past of the Marvel heroine. Some events are inspired by true events.

With “Black WidowNatasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), one of the founding members of the Avengers, has received her solo film. The film is based on “The First Avenger: Civil War” and unites the secret agent with her Russian foster family. Of course, viewers can expect a superhero movie, but it also contains some spy movie elements. Therefore, the Marvel movie is also inspired by some real-life events that Den of Geek has compiled.

There’s even more Marvel at Disney+: Get a subscription now

On the one hand, there is the story of real Russian agents who settled in the US during the Cold War. For example, Vladimir and Lidya Guryev, who lived under the names Richard and Cynthia Murphy in the 1990s and were only arrested in 2010. The couple even had two daughters who had to follow their parents after being expelled to Russia.

Even more exciting facts about the Marvel movies can be found in the video:

The Future of the FAST AND FURIOUS Saga







This is behind the Red Room from “Black Widow”

Another element of “Black Widow”, which was also inspired by true events, is the Red Room. The Marvel movie is a secret program used to train young girls to become killers with brainwashing and other methods. In fact, there were schools in the Soviet Union where young women were trained to live as secret agents. There were also seduction methods taught, with which information should be obtained.

In addition to “Black Widow”, there are a lot of films and series that deal with the topic of espionage. For example, the movie “Red Sparrow” starring Jennifer Lawrence, based on the book of the same name by Jason Matthews, who worked at the C.I.A. for over 30 years. The series “The Americans” also focuses on sleeper agents living in the USA and in “Treadstone”, which is based on the “Jason Bourne” films, brainwashing plays an important role. So even though “Black Widow” is a Disney superhero movie, there are some dark references to the real world.

How well do you know the Marvel movies and series? Test your knowledge:

Did you like this article? Discuss with us about current theatrical releases,

your favorite series and movies you’re eagerly waiting for – on

Instagram and

Facebook.