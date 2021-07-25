“Self-edited”: Britney Spears dances in henna clip

Britney Spears (39) loves to let her creativity run wild and she regularly shows that on the net. To rhythmic sounds, the Mississippi-born beauty then moves to the music. Usually the “… Baby One More Time” performer in extraordinary outfits, such as in a neon green one-piece. In a new video, the singer danced and resented herself in a bikini for her fans.

Recently, Britney her latest dance video with her community on Instagram. She explained that she had had henna tattoos done again and had even put together the clip herself in two hours. “No professional lighting or camera equipment… just me playing around and doing her thing”, asserted the 39-Year-old. Finally, the blonde also apologized for the poor editing of the video. As a reason for this, the “Toxic” interpreter mentioned that her hands are smaller than those of a six-year-old child.

While some fans complimented the musician for her movement skills or expressed how great Britney would look, some users pointed out that in their opinion the video was not up-to-date. A subscriber explained that the clip must have been from July of last year. For some time now, fans have been believing that Britney would not operate their social media account themselves.

display

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in July 2021

display







Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in July 2021

display

Instagram / britneyspears Britney Spears in November 2020

vote Show result



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]