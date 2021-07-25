Selena Gomez: Cross tattoo now adorns her collarbone

Selena Gomez has added a new tattoo to her collection. A small cross now adorns the collarbone of the singer.

A new tattoo now adorns the body of Selena Gomez (28, “De Una Vez”). The pop star has had his collarbone decorated with a tiny cross. Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy (35) shared a short video on his Instagram channel showing the singer’s new body jewelry.

He writes: “We love Selena Gomez”. For the 28-year-old, it is the 15th tattoo in total. Among them is a lettering in Arabic script, which translates as “Love yourself”, as well as two praying hands with a rosary emblazoned on her thigh. All her tattoos are by McCurdy.

Only at the beginning of March 2021, Gomez had spoken in an interview with the fashion magazine “Vogue” about her faith. “I’m very, very spiritual,” says the singer. She believes in God, but is not religious. She has been a Christian for a while, but doesn’t talk much about it. “I want to talk about it, but it got a bad rap. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in,” Gomez continued. After all, her faith has brought her through “bad times”.

