Sunday, July 25, 2021
Rapper Cardi B and husband Offset celebrate birthday in crowded club

By Arjun Sethi
16. December 2020 – 16:46 clock

Cardi B and Offset party

Actually, birthdays during the corona pandemic should be celebrated in the closest circle. But rapper Cardi B apparently thinks little of it. Instead, the 28-year-old prefers to celebrate the special day of husband Offset (29) in a completely overcrowded club. After all, the luxury gift, which costs around 600,000 dollars, can then be presented much more effectively … Insights into the crazy party and Cardi B’s XXL surprise can be seen in the video.




Rita Ora also celebrated illegal party

A small sip of shampoo here, a big sip of shampoo there – and also fat beats, disco light and a lot of people: The rapper couple Cardi B and Offset, who repeatedly made a name for themselves with on-off relationship boxes, recently celebrated their birthday.

Singer and actress Rita Ora also took the festive mood away from the corona pandemic. On her 30th birthday, she celebrated with her friends in a restaurant in London – in violation of the lockdown rules in force in the UK.

Rita Ora has since apologized for her misconduct. Whether this also applies to Cardi B. and Offset remains to be seen. In any case, one thing is certain: A celebration in a small circle would certainly have done it.


