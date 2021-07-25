Power woman Cardi B delivers us the brand new hit “Up”

Cardi B is finally back and shows us that she

to the top. We’ll tell you what’s in the brand new single ”

Up” goes!

Since their huge hit ”

WAP” feat.

Megan Thee Stallion has passed a few months, because

Cardi B took some time for her new music. On February 5, 2021, however, the time had finally come and

the singer released the brand new single “Up”. After just one day, more than 12 million

Fans have seen the music video for the song and help the singer back to the top of the charts.

With the lyrics to “Up”, Cardi B makes a strong statement. With the first lines she says goodbye to the

terrible year 2020 and sends a loud announcement for the new year. The single is supposed to be a cheeky side of the

Rapper show which can be duly celebrated with it.

Lyrics to “Up” by Cardi B

Cardi B has long been one of the world’s top artists and has sold over 86

Millions of records. Her career began in 2017 with the mixtape ”

Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol.1″ and then it went

for the artist steeply upwards. Among her most famous tracks are next to “WAP”, ”

I Like It”, ”

Bodak Yellow” and ”

Be Careful”.

“WAP” – The video for the song:

