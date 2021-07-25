“Pot-smoking kittens” – Mila Kunis starts animated NFT project

The well-known actress Mila Kunis, who has participated in popular series such as “The Wild Seventies” and “Family Guy”, among others, is now bringing her very special humor and creativity to the blockchain, because during the corona crisis she realized a crypto art project.

As Kunis revealed on Thursday on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show, she has used the forced break, among other things, to deal intensively with crypto currencies and non-fungible tokes (NFTs). According to her own statements, she found that comparatively few women are represented in the industry.

"I have the feeling that in the industry all men are represented. All the people from the industry I knew until then were men, so I became suspicious and thought to myself, 'that can't be so hard'", as Kunis describes her entry into the crypto market with a wink. She explains: "I then fully jumped into it and got the help of two smart girls who knew everything about it.









As the actress states, her helpers were two women who were significantly involved in Libra and Diem, Facebook’s crypto project. After learning more from them about cryptocurrencies and their role in the transition to a decentralized economic system, Kunis realized what great potential the industry offers for creating participation. This, in turn, encouraged her to start her own NFT project called Stoner Cats.

For this, she then teamed up with Mack Flavelle, the founder of CryptoKitties, and Jonathan Howard of CryptoPoops. The digital art project deals with cartoon-style cats that are in funny everyday situations and, for example, smoke weed or drink alcohol. Note: Marijuana use has been legal in California since 2016.

However, the crypto artworks are not just a single image, but each contain a five-minute animated and set scene to music.

“Everyone was really keen on this project because it’s something completely different, a lot of fun and we wanted to set an example with it,” says Kunis, who speaks one of the cats. And further: “Because thus the copyright to art belongs solely to the artists, and the middlemen fall away.

Currently, the crypto tokens are not yet available, but the chances of success are high, because NFTs from other celebrities have so far raised large sums. For example, singer Grimes’ NFTs sold out within 20 minutes in March for $5.8 million.

According to Kunis, her cat art will be launched at the beginning of July.