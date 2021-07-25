Paris Jackson plays Jesus in the new film starring Bella Thorne

Paris Jackson (22) has landed a new film role! The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson (✝50) is getting closer and closer to her dream of a meaningful acting career. After her participation in “Gringo” and “Star” as well as a guest role in the third “Scream” season, the 22-year-old will soon be seen again in a film production – as the Son of God in the indie film “Habit”!

Such as, among other things, The Sun is reported, Paris in the film at the side of Bella Thorne (22). The former Disney star will embody a girl with a Jesus fetish who becomes involved in a brutal drug trade. To save her life, she disguises herself as a nun. Which part Paris’ character takes over in the story is still a mystery. Possibly, however, this could be a dream phenomenon – this would also explain the female depiction of Jesus.

In addition to Bella and Paris, there will be another familiar face in the film by Janell Shirtcliff: Gavin Rossdale (54) will also take on a role. When the film will be released in cinemas, however, is not yet known.









Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris in March 2019

Bella Thorne, singer and actress

Gavin Rossdale in Los Angeles

48 Definitely, this could be exciting! 108 No, that’s not mine at all!



Tips for Promiflash? Simply send an e-mail to: [email protected]