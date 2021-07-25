One thing will be unmistakably different about Aquaman in Part 2 – News 2021

Sunday, July 25, 2021
One thing will be unmistakably different about Aquaman in Part 2

By Arjun Sethi
Jason Momoa and all the other main actors will return for Aquaman 2. But Momoa announced a big difference to the first film via Instagram. The cinema Aquaman will soon look like his comic book template.

Anyone who thinks of Aquaman or Arthur Curry remembers a tall dark-haired man with long hair and a beard. The Arthur Curry looks completely different in the comics. Originally, the blonde curry wore short hair and no beard. Meanwhile, the comic Aquaman has a long mane, but he is still blonde.

In order to clear this difference out of the way, Jason Momoa dyes his hair blonde without further ado. In an Instagram video, he said goodbye to a dark hair color and explained that the shooting of “Aquaman And The Lost Kindgom” would now begin in London.

The “Aquaman” sequel will deal with the lost kingdom of Atlantis, which was already hinted at in the first film, but not shown. A first working title, announced by director James Wan, hints at what the seventh kingdom could be. So “Aquaman 2” is currently called “Necrus”. Necrus is in the comics a kingdom that can appear anywhere in the world’s oceans, but is never found twice in the same place. Such a mysterious place would be made for the sequel.






Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
