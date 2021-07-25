New mom Amber Heard shows cute cuddle shot with daughter Oonagh

Actress enjoys the mom’s everyday life with her little one

We have to get used to this sight first! Actress Amber Heard (35) recently announced via Instagram that she had become a mom. With a cute mom-daughter photo, she also revealed the name of her little one: Oonagh. And even though Amber hasn’t revealed any further details about her sudden motherhood, her offspring is already her pride and joy. On Twitter, she now shows how well she and Oonagh master everyday life – and how golden their little treasure is.

Amber Heard’s daughter is pretty big!

To a clip that Amber shows together with her baby quite relaxed in the kitchen, the newly baked mom writes: “You can get the girl out of L.A., but you can’t get L.A. out of the girl.” Whether the actress wants to tell us that she now likes the freshly squeezed green juice, on which she sips, or not, we do not know. But it’s not important at all, after all, the full attention is on the sugar-sweet little delight on the kitchen island.







It is noticeable that Amber actually kept her motherhood secret for a few weeks, because baby Oonagh, who was born at the beginning of April, has apparently already left the newborn phase. Very interested in what her mom is up to, the little one looks around the world. And wears a rainbow romper – does Amber Heard want to set an example with it?

