Movie highlights on TV today: “Ray” with Jamie Foxx

Romantic biography: “Ray” starring Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington (8:15 p.m. on Arte)

Ray Charles Robinson grew up in poverty and without a father. He went blind at the age of seven. His mother Aretha tells him never to be pushed around despite his disability. The story of the rise from black outsider to one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, but who also struggled with drug addiction all his life.

This biography of Taylor Hackford starring Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles, Kerry Washington as Della Bea Robinson, Regina King as Margie Hendricks, Clifton Powell as Jeff Brown, Harry Lennix as Joe Adams and Bokeem Woodbine as David ‘Fathead’ Newman promises impressive music, loving romance, challenging plot and exciting suspense for 145 minutes.

claim: ⭐ voltage: ⭐ romanticism: ⭐⭐ music: ⭐⭐⭐

Romantic love drama: “Inga Lindström” with Stephanie Stumph and Sebastian Achilles (20:15 on ZDF)

Finally the time has come: conductor Stine gets a permanent position! The perfect opportunity to bring her daughter Lene to her. That’s when childhood love Mads appears in Stine’s life and the emotional chaos takes its course! Thrilling romance with young star Stephanie Stumph (‘Der Alte’) and Marion Mitterhammer! The young Swede Stine loves music more than anything. In order to be able to conduct all over the world, she once left her daughter Lene with her mother Birgit. To this day, the 16-year-old believes that Stine is her big sister.

This love drama by Stefanie Sycholt with Stephanie Stumph as Stine Sunström, Sebastian Achilles as Mads Morgengrün, Marion Mitterhammer as Birgit Borgholm, Tara Fischer as Lene, Rebecca Rudolph as Martha and Filip Peeters as Hugo Lagerloff promises loving romance for 90 minutes.

romanticism: ⭐⭐

Thriller: “Tatort” with Klaus J. Behrendt and Dietmar Bär (8:15 pm on ARD)

The police officers Melanie Sommer and Frank Schneider are supposed to provide peace in a residential building during a loud celebration. A little later, the young officer lies injured in the garden of the house, her colleague was beaten up so brutally that he succumbed to his injuries. Shortly thereafter, another murder takes place in the same place. Commissioners Ballauf and Schenk are also investigating within their own ranks.

This thriller by Christine Hartmann with Klaus J. Behrendt as Max Ballauf, Dietmar Bär as Freddy Schenk, Roland Riebeling as Norbert Jütte, Anna Brüggemann as Melanie Sommer, Max Simonischek as Stefan Pohl and Götz Schubert as Bernd Schäfer promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Exciting action thriller: “White House Down” with Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx (20:15 on RTL)

Afghanistan veteran John Cale happens to be in the White House with his eleven-year-old daughter Emily when a squad of local terrorists sneaks in to kidnap President James Sawyer. Cale thwarts her plan. After several firefights with the bad guys, he takes Sawyer under his wing. As they work together to find a way out of the increasingly escalating situation, the terrorists entrench themselves with a number of hostages, including Emily.

This action thriller by Roland Emmerich starring Channing Tatum as John Cale, Jamie Foxx as James W. Sawyer, Maggie Gyllenhaal as Carol Finnerty, Jason Clarke as Emil Stenz, Richard Jenkins as Eli Raphelson and Joey King as Emily Cale promises for 160 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action and crushing suspense.

action: ⭐⭐⭐ voltage: ⭐⭐ humour: ⭐

Thrilling crime comedy: “Departure with style” with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine (8:15 pm on Sat.1)

Oscar winner Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin plan the coup of their lives: When Joe Harding snows a foreclosure into the house, it becomes clear that the pensioner has been ripped off by his bank. And not only he, but also his friends Willie and Albert are affected. Sprightly and radically, the three decide not to let their retirement mess up and to defend themselves – with a bank robbery.

This crime comedy by Zach Braff starring Morgan Freeman as Willie, Michael Caine as Joe, Alan Arkin as Albert, Ann Margret Olsson as Annie, Matt Dillon as Hamer and Joey King as Brooklyn promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense for 115 minutes.

action: ⭐⭐⭐ voltage: ⭐⭐ humour: ⭐⭐ romanticism: ⭐

Action-packed drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” starring Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson (8:15 p.m. on Pro7)

Black humorous drama by Martin McDonagh: Several months ago, the daughter of Mildred Hayes was brutally murdered. Even seven months after the crime, there is still no hot trail. Mildred has the impression that the case has already been dismissed. She does not want to accept this under any circumstances and rents three billboards in the village, on which she addresses the police and the local police chief directly. It does not take long for the provocations to escalate the situation.

This drama by Martin McDonagh starring Frances McDormand as Mildred Hayes, Woody Harrelson as Sheriff Bill Willoughby, Sam Rockwell as Officer Jason Dixon, Nick Searcy as Father Montgomery, Peter Dinklage as James and Caleb Landry Jones as Red Welby promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming romance, challenging plot and terrifying suspense for 155 minutes.









claim: ⭐ action: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ voltage: ⭐⭐ humour: ⭐⭐ romanticism: ⭐

Romantic family comedy: “Wir machen Abitur” with Andrea Sawatzki and Uwe Ochsenknecht (9:45 pm on 3sat)

Everything goes wrong. Gundula and Gerald have just recovered from the broken wedding of their eldest son, when a large furniture cart stops at the house opposite. Brother-in-law Hadi and his heavily pregnant wife Rose climb out and announce with a smile that they are now the new neighbors. Gerald is served. Gundula has completely different problems. She is the new chairman of the Parents’ Council. Now, of all times, the class teacher of her youngest son Matz is ill. The teacher leads the integration course for migrant children and now Gundula is to step in as a replacement for them.

This family comedy by Thomas Nennstiel with Andrea Sawatzki as Gundula Bundschuh, Uwe Ochsenknecht as Herr Mussorkski, Axel Milberg as Gerald Bundschuh, Thekla Carola Wied as Ilse Schultze, Stephan Grossmann as Hadi Schultze and Eva Löbau as Rose Schultze promises delicious humor and heartwarming romance for 90 minutes.

humour: ⭐⭐ romanticism: ⭐

Romantic crime series: “Brokenwood – Murder in New Zealand” with Neill Rea and Fern Sutherland (21:45 on ARD)

The exuberant Christmas spirit in Brokenwood is overshadowed by a bloody murder. Mayor Evan Whitestone, who was cheered a few hours before his death on the colorful street parade dressed as Santa Claus, now sits lifeless in his living room chair. His daughter, the young novelist Hayley, finds him there in his blood-soaked Santa Claus costume. Who could have killed the popular local politician is as mysterious to Detective Mike Shepherd and his colleagues Kristin Sims and D.C. Breen as the course of events.

This crime series by Murray Keane starring Neill Rea as Mike Shepherd, Fern Sutherland as Kristin Sims, Nic Sampson as D.C. Breen, Pana Hema Taylor as Jared Morehu, Shara Connolly as Hayley and Ross McKellar as Evan Whitestone promises delicious humor, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense for 90 minutes.

voltage: ⭐⭐ humour: ⭐ romanticism: ⭐

Exciting action movie: “Real Steel – Steel-Hard Opponents” with Hugh Jackman and Dakota Goyo (22:05 on RTL2)

Charlie Kenton was once a successful professional boxer. Then remote-controlled robots replaced the people in the ring. Now Charlie is doing more badly than right as a promoter with self-made bots.Together with his eleven-year-old son Max, he finds the discarded training robot “Atom” in a junkyard, which rises to become the new star of the robot boxing league thanks to Max’s ambition and Charlie’s boxing talent.

This action film by Shawn Levy starring Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton, Dakota Goyo as Max Kenton, Evangeline Lilly as Bailey Tallet, Kevin Durand as Ricky, Anthony Mackie as Finn and James Rebhorn as Marvin Barnes promises delicious humor, rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting suspense for 150 minutes.

action: ⭐⭐⭐ voltage: ⭐ humour: ⭐ romanticism: ⭐⭐

Exciting drama: “Dreamgirls” with Jamie Foxx and Beyoncé Knowles (22:40 on Arte)

Detroit, early 1960s. The friends and amateur singers Effie (Jennifer Hudson), Deena (Beyoncé Knowles) and Lorell (Anika Noni Rose) dream of a career in show business. Their dreams come true when smart car dealer and hobby record producer Curtis Taylor (Jamie Foxx) takes care of them. He accommodates the trio as a background choir with the successful soul singer James “Thunder” Early (Eddie Murphy). The notorious apron hunter has just once again sold out on one of his singers, and his manager Marty (Danny Glover) is urgently looking for a replacement.

This drama by Bill Condon starring Jamie Foxx as Curtis Taylor Jr., Beyoncé Knowles as Deena Jones, Eddie Murphy as James “Thunder” Early, Jennifer Hudson as Effie Melody White, Danny Glover as Marty Madison and Anika Noni Rose as Lorrell Robinson promises impressive music, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense for 125 minutes.

voltage: ⭐ romanticism: ⭐⭐ music: ⭐⭐

Action Thriller: “Anna” starring Sasha Luss and Helen Mirren (10:50 p.m. on Pro7)

Furious action thriller by “Leon – The Professional” director Luc Besson: Top model Sasha Luss fights her way through Europe as a mysterious elite killer. With Helen Mirren and Cilian Murphy.

This action thriller by Luc Besson starring Sasha Luss as Anna, Helen Mirren as Olga, Luke Evans as Alex Tchenkov, Cillian Murphy as Lenny Miller, Lera Abova as Maud and Alexander Petrov as Piotr promises 150 minutes of entertainment.

Thrilling thriller drama: “Arbitrage – The Price of Power” with Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon (11:15 pm on 3sat)

Hedge fund manager Robert Miller wants to sell his investment firm at a high price. However, the balance sheets are embellished, his creditor is pushing for repayment, and the potential buyer hesitates. Under stress, Miller visits his secret lover, who dies in a car accident due to his guilt. Miller blurs his tracks and flees, but Detective Michael Bryer is on his trail.

This thriller drama by Nicholas Jarecki starring Richard Gere as Robert Miller, Susan Sarandon as Ellen Miller, Tim Roth as Detective Michael Bryer, Brit Marling as Brooke Miller, Laetitia Casta as Julie Côte and Nate Parker as Jimmy Grant promises thrilling action and crushing suspense for 95 minutes.

action: ⭐⭐⭐ voltage: ⭐⭐

