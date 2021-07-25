Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston and Co. childless: That’s why THESE stars don’t want offspring

Starting your own family is certainly at the top of many people’s wish lists – but not for everyone. Why stars like Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston and Co. have decided against children, reveals our article.

While for many the foundation of a family is the most fervent wish, others have decided for themselves not to want offspring. Which stars have decided to go through life childless, we reveal here.

Childless happiness: These stars don’t want offspring

Fans are quick to get excited when their favorite stars tell the world that they are expecting offspring. For example, Sarah Engels recently dropped the bombshell and revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram. The news that Alessio is getting a sibling not only caused a lot of joy among the fans, but also numerous celebrities congratulated her. But in the celebrity world, there are also people who don’t want to have children at all.

Miley Cyrus doesn’t want to raise a child because of climate change

Miley Cyrus is one of those stars who don’t want to have children. She already gave the reason for this in 2019 to the “Elle Magazine”. Climate change and the associated destruction of the earth have strengthened the singer’s opinion that she does not want to raise a child in this world. “Until I know that my children can live on an earth where fish swim in the waters, I don’t put anyone in the world who has to struggle with it,” the 28-year-old told the magazine.









Jennifer Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres are also childless

Also acting colleague Jennifer Aniston revealed to “Allure” in 2014 that she does not want to have children and without an existing desire to have children, but can still take on a mother role: for dogs, friends and children of friends. Although her attitude seemed to be solid, rumors have recently circulated that she has adopted a child. But in the end, these were denied.

For entertainer Ellen DeGeneres Meanwhile, the great responsibility for such a small being is the reason why she is still childless. She told People that her fear is just too great to mess it up. According to her, it would only be worthwhile to think about offspring with the right skills and ambitions.

Keanu Reeves feels too old for kids

Also among the men there are some stars who have no children and probably will not have any more. For “Titanic” actors Leonardo DiCaprio A family of one’s own is simply not a particularly high priority. In an interview with “Rolling Stone”, he only soberly revealed: “When it happens, it happens.” for Keanu Reeves meanwhile, it is “too late” for children. In 2017, he revealed to “Esquire” that at the age of 52, he now feels too old for his own offspring.

