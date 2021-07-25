Sunday, July 25, 2021
Khloé Kardashian defends herself against criticism of her appearance

By Arjun Sethi
Cosmetic surgery
Khloé Kardashian

© Image Press Agency / Picture Alliance

Khloé Kardashian often has to put up with comments about her appearance. Now the reality star is fighting back on Twitter.

Not long ago, Khloé Kardashian had to be annoyed by a carelessness of her assistant. Because when she accidentally posted an unretouched picture of the entrepreneur, countless comments about her body rained down on her. The 36-year-old resisted and spoke about the fact that she had been suffering from body image problems for years, which were also due to the critical view of the public.

Now Kardashian had to defend herself again after a user was upset that the reality star was promoting a migraine drug. “Is there any research that says that the more cosmetic surgery someone has, the more likely they are to suffer from migraines? Which pharmaceutical company chooses someone as a spokesperson who has undergon so many cosmetic surgeries that she looks like an alien?” she asked on Twitter.

Kardashian didn’t let that sit on him. “I’m sorry you think so. You have every right to block/mute me. I try to help many out there who are suffering in silence. You are fully entitled to express your opinion. Just like I have mine. I think you shouldn’t call yourself a feminist if you attack a woman for no reason,” she replied to the user.

Not the only headwind

But it’s not the only trouble she’s had to deal with this week. After she called on Instagram to stop drinking from plastic bottles, fans accused her of hypocrisy. Because in almost every episode of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” you can see the family members drinking from plastic bottles or eating salad packed in plastic bowls.


But she also resisted this. “Sometimes it’s just what I grab in a hurry. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy straw sack. Anyway, I love it when I get simple tips on how to potentially make a difference in our world,” she tweeted.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
