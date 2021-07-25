Sunday, July 25, 2021
HomeNewsKendall and Kylie Jenner model with Kim Kardashian in sexy underwear
News

Kendall and Kylie Jenner model with Kim Kardashian in sexy underwear

By Arjun Sethi
0
55




Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (from left to right) on the red carpet in 2014. (Image: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner (from left to right) on the red carpet in 2014. (Image: DFree / Shutterstock.com)




Kim Kardashian (40), Kendall Jenner (25) and Kylie Jenner (23) present themselves as a sexy trio of sisters on Instagram. In skimpy red underwear, the three pose for the cameras, as a clip on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram channel shows. The dark hair falls over the sisters’ shoulders in light waves.

Model Kendall Jenner also shared photos of herself posing with the red set including extremely tight panties. Sister Kylie revealed on Instagram that whipped cream was also used for the shoot, which took place for a Valentine’s Day campaign of Kim Kardashian’s underwear line. The photos and the clips caused a lot of enthusiasm among the followers of the three sisters. Kim Kardashian’s post was commented on with numerous compliments and flame emojis, including from actress Jenna Dewan (40). Colleague Kate Hudson (41) left a heart.

This content comes from a third party. To view it, you need to change your privacy settings.

Click here.


Previous articleSupport from former NSYNC member Lance Bass
Next articleCamila Cabello cut off her hair! That’s how cool it looks!
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv