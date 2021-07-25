Julia Roberts heavily in love: Rare photo with husband Danny

US actress Julia Roberts posts a rare selfie with husband Danny Moder on her wedding day. Other stars also got married on July 4 and celebrate their love on this special day.

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, 53, and her husband Danny Moder, 52, got married on July 4, 2002. For the wedding anniversary, the US star posted a sweet couple selfie on Instagram. The two can be seen tightly wrapped in the same cloth on a beach. She wears sunglasses and cappy. Her comment: “19 years. We’re just getting started!”

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Julia Roberts: Sweet Declaration of Love by Danny Moder



Danny Moder also posts a sweet throwback photo with his sweet sweetheart on the occasion of the wedding anniversary. The 52-year-old writes: Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was taken on a dusty street, in front of this big idea … Just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time.”

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated.





Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

But they’re not the only stars to get married on U.S. Independence Day. Sharon, 68, and Ozzy Osbourne, 72, also tied the knot on a July 4. He shows what it looked like at the time on his Instagram account with a photo of him putting the ring on her finger at the ceremony. His comment: “Happy anniversary, my dear! – 4 July 1982′.

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Former football star David Beckham, 46, and musician and designer Victoria Beckham, 47, celebrated the 22nd anniversary of their wedding on July 4. On his Instagram account, he shows many couple photos in a partner look and a family picture with their daughter and three sons. “22 years later, still matching outfits,” he comments with a tearful smiley. “Congratulations on the anniversary, I love you so much and thank you for giving me our wonderful children so that we can all wear the same thing,” he continues.

At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

And even more anniversaries



US superstar Tina Tuner, 81, and German music producer Erwin Bach, 65, tied the knot on July 4, 2013. Bond contender Tom Hardy, 43, and fellow actress Charlotte Riley, 39, celebrates”We Didn’t Start the Fire” singer Billy Joel, 72, married his Alexis Roderick in 2015. And us actors Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 37, have also been married since that day in 2015.

Source used: instagram.com

CodeList