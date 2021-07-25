Jennifer Lopez kisses Ben Affleck

image: AP

In the arms of Ben Affleck









Latina star Jennifer Lopez openly shares on her 52nd birthday. In photos and videos on Instagram and Twitter, the singer posed on a yacht with a bikini and hat. In a snapshot, Lopez shows himself in the arms of Oscar winner Ben Affleck with an intimate kiss. The posting on Saturday provided the star with the number 52 and a red heart emoji. The “Let’s get loud” singer and actress has now given a clear signal. For months, US media speculated about the possible reunion of the ex-couple. Lopez and the 48-year-old actor met 20 years ago and later became in love – but they canceled a planned wedding shortly before the 2003 date. Both lived their lives afterwards with other partners, married and had children. After ten years of marriage and three children, Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced the end of their relationship in 2015. Lopez has been married three times, most recently to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins. Her most recent relationship with ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez broke down in April. A little later, photos appeared in gossip sheets showing Affleck in front of Lopez’s house in Los Angeles or on trips together. The first “Bennifer” relationship had lasted 18 months, until the engagement was dissolved in January 2004. Together they made two films, “Love with Risk – Gigli” and “Jersey Girl”, both of which flopped at the box office. (dpa)