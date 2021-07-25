Jennifer Aniston swears by this ingredient in coffee

Jennifer Aniston is at the top of the list of women who definitely don’t see their age. Your anti-aging secret? The “Glow Coffee” We show you what is behind the new beauty hype.

This Hollywood trend promises beautiful, youthful skin at any age.

This is the anti-aging secret of Jennifer Aniston

Aging is nice, no question about it. Nevertheless, we would sometimes like to conjure up one or the other wrinkle. A trend from Hollywood should now help with this: The “Glow Coffee”! The secret of many Hollywood stars for a youthful, smooth skin. But right from the start – what is a glow coffee supposed to be?

What is the “Glow Coffee”?

The peculiarity of the drink that makes your skin glow is not in the coffee itself, but in a certain ingredient….the collagen! Mega stars such as Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez rely on collagen powder in coffee. Whether THAT alone is their secret – this can probably be debated. But one thing is certain: Both women amaze with flawless complexion and radiant skin. So it can’t hurt to follow beauty tips of the two beauties.

Jennifer Aniston is even said to drink the collagen-coffee blend every morning. Of course, it doesn’t necessarily have to be coffee to consume collagen powder – a Smoothie, tea or water does it too.









Miracle cure collagen?

Studies also confirm the positive effect of collagen on the elasticity and moisture of the skin. It provides the body with the right building blocks to support the connective tissue and thus ensure a youthful complexion. Our expert Dr. Daniela Rieder, specialist in plastic, aesthetic and reconstruction surgery, also confirms the effectiveness of collagen. In women, collagen levels drop from the age of 25. We can counteract this by taking “bioactive collagen”. “The collagen breaks down in the body and the decay product in the blood signals it to build collagen. This is available in the form of drinking ampoules or as a powder that you should put yourself daily in the coffee or in water,” says the doctor. Another booster, namely vitamin C, is usually added to these “bioactive collagen products”. “Vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant, which intercepts all these bad substances that also lead to inflammatory reactions,” says Rieder. Bioactive collagen powder is available in almost every pharmacy or online.

How do I prepare the “Glow Coffee”?

The preparation of the “Glow Coffee” is child’s play and refines every coffee drink into a true fountain of youth for skin, hair and nails. Here’s how it works:

Just add 1-2 tablespoons of collagen powder to your favorite coffee.

Stir it until the powder has dissolved.

the Coffee is particularly creamy due to the powder. However, the taste does not change much, as most of the pulps are tasteless.

Are there vegan collagen alternatives?

Collagen is not vegan, since it can only be formed by animals. Vegan collagen does not exist. If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, you can, however, use plant-based alternatives that promote your body’s own collagen synthesis. You can support your body in making “vegan” collagen itself by absorbing the individual building blocks of collagen such as amino acids and vitamin C through your diet.

Of course, we are well aware that behind the flawless appearance of Jennifer Aniston, JLo and co. not only a miracle cure called collagen can be stuck. one balanced diet, regular facials and perhaps also one or the other hyaluron injection certainly play a role. Nevertheless, it is worth giving the “Glow Coffee” a chance. Well get it 😉



