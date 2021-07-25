Global Citizen Festival with Billie Eilish and Coldplay

Berlin (dpa) – World stars such as Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay will be part of the party when the »Global Citizen« festival takes place on September 25. For the first time, the event will be available in several cities at the same time, as the organizers announced on Tuesday.

Among them are New York, Paris and London. With concerts and political contributions, a 24-hour show is to be created.

The festival promotes more commitment in the fight against poverty and disease and is committed to climate and environmental protection. It has often taken place with the participation of numerous music stars in New York’s Central Park. In what form the named musicians are involved this year, is still unclear, said a spokesman.









There will be live concerts (under the Eiffel Tower of Paris, in Central Park in New York as well as in London and Los Angeles), some musicians could only be connected or contribute something in another form. This year’s supporters also include Metallica, The Weeknd, Green Day and many others. The concert will be broadcast on Youtube, Twitter and international TV channels.

More than 20 governments and international politicians support the event, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU). In May, the organization Global Citizen held a big concert to support a global vaccination campaign against Covid-19. A few months ago, the organization also published an action plan “for a just post-pandemic world,” which includes Global Citizen Live.

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210713-99-367741/3