Could we be even more excited?

Fans can of course sing the theme tune of their favorite series in their sleep: “I’ll be there for you” … The nineties song by the Rembrandts also sounds in a new trailer that the streaming service HBO Max has now released – and which should only make the followers of the cult sitcom Friends even more curious about what is to come. This much can already be revealed: The special “Friends: The Reunion” is announced for Thursday, May 27 and will thus be seen much sooner than the re-edition of another successful series, Sex and The City, for which filming is not scheduled to begin until late spring.

The reunion with the series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry 17 years after the end of “Friends” is much more concrete. In the trailer, the six main actors can only be seen from behind as they walk through the Warner Bros. studio grounds in Burbank, California. But already the first celebrity appearances are leaking out, which are to be seen in the reunion special.

And there are quite illustrious names: In addition to the main cast, which already consists of high-caliber actresses such as Jennifer Aniston, who is still one of the best-paid actresses in the world, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne and the Pakistani child rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai are also to appear, according to HBO.

There have also been prominent guest appearances earlier in the series about the life of a group of young friends in New York, which started in the USA in 1994 and ran until 2004. For example, Bruce Willis, Sean Penn, Kathleen Turner, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini, Winona Ryder and Brad Pitt visited the shared apartment of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe. The latter was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.









Due to the corona pandemic, the planned new edition had been longer in coming than expected: It had originally been planned for May 2020. According to an announcement by the production company WarnerMedia in February 2020, the actors are to play at their reunion without a fixed script.

On Instagram, leading actors such as Courteney Cox shared the trailer. The 56-year-old wrote that something like this doesn’t happen to her every year, but only every ten or 15 years. She was happy to have reunited with her friends and revealed: “It was better than ever.” Stars such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Kaley Cuoco and David Beckham expressed their anticipation under the post. The former football star will also have a cameo appearance, according to a post on the official “Friends” Instagram account. Beckham and Courteney Cox already know each other from a joint shoot for the US comedy series “Modern Family”.

Cox made his breakthrough with “Friends”. Her role as Monica Geller was originally intended as the center of the series, as she was the only one of the actors to have a sufficient level of awareness. But it quickly became apparent that it was precisely the interplay of the ensemble that made up the charm of the show. All the main actors became well-paid stars and became known far beyond their homeland. Aniston in particular achieved international fame with the role of Rachel Green and was then able to further expand her status and influence in the Hollywood film industry. The 52-year-old commented on the “Friends” reunion on her Instagram account, saying: “Could we be even more excited?”