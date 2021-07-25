Camila Cabello: She’s Shawn’s Muse

RTL.de>Feeds>
21. October 2020 – 10:30 clock
Camila Cabello inspires every song by Shawn Mendes.
The ‘Señorita’ hitmaker will release his new album ‘Wonder’ in December and as he has now revealed, he has a very special source of inspiration that he seems to use for all his songs. This is his girlfriend and former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello, with whom he has been together since 2019 and who apparently inspires him on every single song.
In a trailer for his Netflix documentary ‘In Wonder’, he now said: “A song comes on the radio or something and I immediately feel like it’s all about her. They’ve always been all about you. She says, ‘What do you mean?’ And I say, ‘It’s about you… in every song I’ve ever written.'”
Shawn had previously admitted that he found it hard to be away from his girlfriend Camila, who returned home just a few days ago after filming ‘Cinderella’ in London. The couple did not see each other for a month and a half and the singer continued: “She has just returned, about three days ago I saw her for the first time in a month and a half. It was tough. I think the longest time we spent separately before that was maybe three weeks.”
BANG Showbiz