Camila Cabello: She’s Shawn’s Muse

The ‘Señorita’ hitmaker will release his new album ‘Wonder’ in December and as he has now revealed, he has a very special source of inspiration that he seems to use for all his songs. This is his girlfriend and former Fifth Harmony singer Camilla Cabello, with whom he has been together since 2019 and who apparently inspires him on every single song.

In a trailer for his Netflix documentary ‘In Wonder’, he now said: “A song comes on the radio or something and I immediately feel like it’s all about her. They’ve always been all about you. She says, ‘What do you mean?’ And I say, ‘It’s about you… in every song I’ve ever written.'”







