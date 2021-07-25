Billie Eilish to Hater: “I don’t know anything about myself”

Billie can’t handle the opinions of her haters properly and puts an in their way.

A phenomenon

For three years, Billie Eilish had worked for her success and in the end managed the unbelievable: At just 17, she jumped to the top of the charts in over 80 countries worldwide with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and was subsequently able to win five GRAMMYs for that coup. But with all the success and sold-out world tours, Eilish wasn’t just showered with positive feedback. Instead, she has to deal with internet trolls and real stalkers, turn on lawyers and worry about her safety.

“For almost six months, I have been harassed and threatened by a person pretending to be John Matthews Hearle, aka Adam Lucifer, while camping in front of a school across from my family’s house. […] Every time I go home, I’m so scared that Hearle is waiting for me there. And he usually does,” Eilish told the New York Daily News, according to court documents. She added that he left “extremely disturbing and threatening” notes and stared at her while simulating the “head-down gesture” with his hands. She also handed the authorities a note from the stalker, which reads as follows: “You can’t get what you want unless you want to die for me.”

Billie Eilish, 19, filed asking for the court-ordered protection "For nearly 6 months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has… threatened me while he has camped outside [across] from my family's home."





“You don’t know me”

While Eilish was able to force her stalker to her knees in court in the end, Internet trolls still make life difficult for her. But she tried to put an end to them again and explained to them that she would deliberately not reveal her private life via Instagram and published only a few details. In her own documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry”, for example, the relationship with musician Brandon Adams was briefly discussed. Afterwards it was said that the 19-year-old had written the song “Your Power” about her ex.

“Everyone should keep their mouths. [Die Dokumentation] dealt with a microscopic, tiny, tiny piece of this relationship. Nobody knows about it at all. I just wish people could just stop, look at things and not have to say something about it all the time. What do they think when they think about it?! […] Every time I read something about myself on the net, I remember how little the Internet simply knows about me. Do you know… I really don’t share much with the world. I have such a loud personality that makes people feel like they know everything about me, but they don’t know anything at all.”

Whether Eilish shares more with her fans in the future or simply continues to release incredibly successful songs and live her life as usual? Soon we will find out, because on July 30, 2021, the American will release her second studio album “Happier Than Ever”. The first singles of the 16 tracks have already been presented. The latest prank “Lost Cause” can be pulled in here: