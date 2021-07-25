Ariana Grande commemorates victims of Manchester terrorist attack

Three years ago, a suicide bomber dragged 22 other people to their deaths after their show. On the anniversary, Ari commemorated all the victims and their families.

What had happened?

Ariana Grande was on stage at Manchester Arena during her “Dangerous Woman” world tour on May 22, 2017, performing her entire set before all fans wanted to go home after the show ended. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer shortly afterwards and dragged 22 other people to their deaths at the push of a button.

Broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande herself had been brought to safety and took a break for two weeks before returning to Manchester to host the One Love Manchester event. Fittingly, the musician and colleagues such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus took in over 15 million euros and donated the entire amount to the families of the attack.

55,000 people came and listened to performances by the following artists and songs: Pharrell Williams sang his single "Get Lucky" & was supported by Miley Cyrus on "Happy". The guys from Take That presented their songs "Shine", "Giants" & "Rule The World". Chris Martin and Co. sang "Don't Look Back in Anger" with Ari … and caused the first tears with "Fix You", "Viva La Vida" and "Something Just Like This".





Canadian Justin Bieber was also at the start & gave "Love Yourself" & "Cold Water" to the best. Superstar Katy Perry appealed to reason with "Part Of Me" & "Roar" and … the Black Eyed Peas performed the track "Where Is The Love?" with Ariana Grande. Miley Cyrus herself not only performed with Pharrell, but also performed "Inspired" … and was on stage with Ari for the cover "Don't Dream It's Over".

Tattoo and Love

Since the suicide bombing, there have been higher security measures at major events around the world. Ariana Grande herself also remembered her fans, who had to give their lives, and had the sign of the city of Manchester – a bee – tattooed behind her left ear for the first anniversary:

tribute

Three years have now been forgotten and Ariana Grande remembered all the victims and the 800 other injured. Via Instagram Story, she explained: “Although grief is omnipresent and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressing itself daily, throughout the year, in different ways, I know that this anniversary will never be an easier one. You can be sure that I am thinking of all of you today. Manchester, I will carry you in my heart forever.”

In the background of the post, Grande had the song “Don’t Look Back In Anger” played, which she performed at the “One Love Manchester” event with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.