Ariana Grande commemorates victims of Manchester terrorist attack

Three years ago, a suicide bomber dragged 22 other people to their deaths after their show. On the anniversary, Ari commemorated all the victims and their families.
What had happened?
Ariana Grande was on stage at Manchester Arena during her “Dangerous Woman” world tour on May 22, 2017, performing her entire set before all fans wanted to go home after the show ended. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer shortly afterwards and dragged 22 other people to their deaths at the push of a button.
Grande herself had been brought to safety and took a break for two weeks before returning to Manchester to host the One Love Manchester event. Fittingly, the musician and colleagues such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus took in over 15 million euros and donated the entire amount to the families of the attack.
Tattoo and Love
Since the suicide bombing, there have been higher security measures at major events around the world. Ariana Grande herself also remembered her fans, who had to give their lives, and had the sign of the city of Manchester – a bee – tattooed behind her left ear for the first anniversary:
tribute
Three years have now been forgotten and Ariana Grande remembered all the victims and the 800 other injured. Via Instagram Story, she explained: “Although grief is omnipresent and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressing itself daily, throughout the year, in different ways, I know that this anniversary will never be an easier one. You can be sure that I am thinking of all of you today. Manchester, I will carry you in my heart forever.”
In the background of the post, Grande had the song “Don’t Look Back In Anger” played, which she performed at the “One Love Manchester” event with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.