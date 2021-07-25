Sunday, July 25, 2021
News

Ariana Grande commemorates victims of Manchester terrorist attack

By Arjun Sethi
Three years ago, a suicide bomber dragged 22 other people to their deaths after their show. On the anniversary, Ari commemorated all the victims and their families.

Ariana Grande.jpg

What had happened?
Ariana Grande was on stage at Manchester Arena during her “Dangerous Woman” world tour on May 22, 2017, performing her entire set before all fans wanted to go home after the show ended. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer shortly afterwards and dragged 22 other people to their deaths at the push of a button.

Grande herself had been brought to safety and took a break for two weeks before returning to Manchester to host the One Love Manchester event. Fittingly, the musician and colleagues such as Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Miley Cyrus took in over 15 million euros and donated the entire amount to the families of the attack.

… which was set up in honour of the victims of the bombing of 22 May.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

55,000 people came and listened to performances by the following artists and songs:

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

Pharrell Williams sang his single “Get Lucky” & was supported by Miley Cyrus on “Happy”.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

The guys from Take That presented their songs “Shine”, “Giants” & “Rule The World”.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

Chris Martin and Co. sang “Don’t Look Back in Anger” with Ari …

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

and caused the first tears with “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida” and “Something Just Like This”.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital




Canadian Justin Bieber was also at the start & gave “Love Yourself” & “Cold Water” to the best.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

Superstar Katy Perry appealed to reason with “Part Of Me” & “Roar” and …

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

… the Black Eyed Peas performed the track “Where Is The Love?” with Ariana Grande.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

Miley Cyrus herself not only performed with Pharrell, but also performed “Inspired” …

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

… and was on stage with Ari for the cover “Don’t Dream It’s Over”.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

We were also live with us on site …

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

… and watched this emotional show.

Image: Source: Liv Hema / Snook.Digital

Tattoo and Love
Since the suicide bombing, there have been higher security measures at major events around the world. Ariana Grande herself also remembered her fans, who had to give their lives, and had the sign of the city of Manchester – a bee – tattooed behind her left ear for the first anniversary:

tribute
Three years have now been forgotten and Ariana Grande remembered all the victims and the 800 other injured. Via Instagram Story, she explained: “Although grief is omnipresent and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressing itself daily, throughout the year, in different ways, I know that this anniversary will never be an easier one. You can be sure that I am thinking of all of you today. Manchester, I will carry you in my heart forever.”

In the background of the post, Grande had the song “Don’t Look Back In Anger” played, which she performed at the “One Love Manchester” event with Coldplay singer Chris Martin.



Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
