Ariana Grande announces release date for POSITIONS DELUXE

Last Tuesday (February 2nd) Ariana Grande announced the Deluxe Edition of her album POSITIONS, posting a scratched tracklist extended by four tracks. The caption reads: “Happy February”. A day later, the 27-year-old confirmed on Twitter that POSITIONS DELUXE will be released next Friday (February 12).

On the same day, Ariana Grande also released the video for her “34+35” remix, which she produced in a feature with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The feature came out in January of this year.

Editor’s recommendation

Ariana Grande reveals the titles of the new tracks

On Monday (February 15), she also confirmed the four new songs of the Deluxe Edition and revealed its name at the same time.

In addition to the “34+35” remix, she complements POSITIONS DELUXE with the tracks “Someone Like U (Interlude)”, “Test Drive”, “Worst Behaviour” and “Main Thing”. These should give the album “a second life,” explains the singer.









positions deluxe friday 🤍 which of the new additions are u claiming ? https://t.co/FpkiHYLFqt pic.twitter.com/IegiKqjjKz — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 15, 2021

Previous projects by Ariana Grande

POSITIONS is the follow-up to their 2019 album THANK U, NEXT. The singer ended the year 2020 with her “Sweetener” concert film on Netflix, in which she reflects on her eponymous world tour. For this album, she even won a Grammy in 2018 in the category “Best Pop Vocal Album”. Ariana Grande has already been nominated twelve times for a Grammy.

Likewise, SWEETENER, in the year of release 2018, and THANK U, NEXT in the following year each made it to number three in the German album charts.

Editor’s recommendation

Ariana Grande is also active as an actress and has already appeared in several films and Nickelodeon series, such as “Victorious” from 2010 and “Sam & Cat” in 2013, in which she cast one of the two main roles.

She is also part of the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up”, which will be shown on the streaming platform Netflix this year. In addition to her, actors such as Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet are involved. Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio play the two main roles.