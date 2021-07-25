Angelina Jolie: She doesn’t want business with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since autumn 2016. Jolie now also wants to end the business relationship with her husband.

The ongoing dispute between Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) just doesn’t seem to want to calm down. The actress now allegedly no longer wants to work with her ex-husband on business and get out of the joint business. According to the US magazine “TMZ”, Jolie has already submitted all the necessary documents to the judge. In them, she asks the court to monetate her stake in the company Nouvel, LLC, Chateau Miraval.

In the USA, it is customary in divorces for company shares to be temporarily frozen. Angelina Jolie, however, apparently cannot wait to regain her share of the joint winery in France in order to sell it. According to “TMZ”, the actress already has the deal on the table, so only needs the confirmation of the judge, so that the ban can be lifted. The couple allegedly bought the winery in 2011 for $60 million. How much it is worth today is unclear.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been a couple since 2005 and married since 2014. The two-part divorce proceedings have been running since 2016 – while they have been officially divorced since 2019. Apart from their children, the business relationship is the only thing that still unites them.

