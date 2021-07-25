Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spotted at the same concert

What’s going on between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd? After their alleged date about two weeks ago, the two have now been spotted at the same concert.

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are said to have had another date.

Angelina Jolie (46) and The Weeknd (31) continue to fuel the rumor mill about a possible romance. The Hollywood star and singer were spotted at the same concert over the weekend. Less than two weeks earlier, the two are said to have had a romantic date at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California.













A Twitter fan account of the singer posted pictures of the concert. On one, Abel Tesfaye, as The Weeknd is called by his real name, is talking to friends. The other is a snapshot of Angelina Jolie in the audience with her daughters Zahara (16) and Shiloh (15). Together, however, the two were not photographed.





Neither Jolie nor the 31-year-old have commented on rumors so far.

Jolie and Pitt fight for custody





The Weeknd already has some stars on his list of those who have passed away: The singer was in a relationship with singer Selena Gomez (28) and model Bella Hadid (24).





Angelina Jolie has been separated from actor Brad Pitt (57) since 2016. The two have been together since 2005, married since 2014 and have six children together: Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Knox and Vivienne (13). Jolie and Pitt are currently fighting a custody dispute in their divorce proceedings.









