After unrest in the USA: Selena Gomez criticizes Facebook and Twitter – Entertainment

Selena Gomez continues to fight hatred on Facebook and Twitter. Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com





Selena Gomez has spoken out on Twitter after the protests of Trump supporters. For them, social networks are partly to blame for the events. It is not the first time that the singer has distributed against Facebook and Co.

Selena Gomez (28, “Rare”) uses her reach with 64 million Twitter followers and 201 million Instagram subscribers to address the people behind social networks after the riots at the Capitol in Washington D.C. “Today is the result of allowing people with hatred in their hearts to use platforms that actually bring people together and create communities,” she said on Wednesday (Jan. 6). in a Tweet, whose text she also published in an Instagram Story.









Then she specifically addressed the people behind the social media platforms and companies with an appeal: “Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki – you all let the American people down today, and I hope you will fix things in the future.” Facebook and Twitter had temporarily blocked Donald Trump (74) after the riots. Stars such as actor Sacha Baron Cohen (49) and communication experts are calling for Trump’s permanent expulsion due to his spread of misinformation.

Letter to Mark Zuckerberg

Selena Gomez has been fighting against hatred and misinformation on the Internet for a long time. In September 2020, she wrote a letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (36) due to the upcoming US election. “We have a serious problem. Please block groups and users that focus on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation,” she wrote there, adding, “There must be a fact-checking and a duty to do research. I hope to hear from you as soon as possible.”





