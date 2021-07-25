After the breakup: Megan Fox is grateful for new girlfriend of ex Brian Austin Green – Panorama

Megan Fox at an event in Los Angeles. Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com





Megan Fox apparently has no problem with the fact that her ex-husband Brian Austin Green has found a new love – on the contrary. She is even “grateful” for his relationship with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

Megan Fox (35) seems happy about the new love of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green (47). The actor recently shared a romantic kiss photo on Instagram with his girlfriend, professional dancer Sharna Burgess (36), during a trip to Disneyland. He also dedicated a sweet declaration of love to her: “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone with whom I can really share life.”









Burgess writes in the comments: “There is no one else with whom I could imagine sharing it. I love you.” Megan Fox also leaves behind a few loving words: “Grateful for Sharna.” Despite their failed marriage, Fox and Green still seem to treat each other with respect.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were in an on-off relationship since 2004. In June 2010 they said yes. Shortly before the tenth wedding anniversary, they announced their separation in May 2020. Their three sons were born in 2012, 2014 and 2016. He brought son Cassius into the marriage. At the end of July 2020, Fox and the musician Machine Gun Kelly (31) confirmed their relationship. “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Burgess made her liaison with Green official on Instagram in January 2021.





