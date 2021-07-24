Saturday, July 24, 2021
With Friends Star Jennifer Aniston: Then The Morning Show Returns + Trailer

By Arjun Sethi
“The Morning Show” Season 1 ended highly dramatically on Apple TV+. Now it is finally clear when it will continue, and there is a 1st trailer on top of that.

“The Morning Show”: Jennifer Aniston (Source: Apple TV+/ Apple)

  • “The Morning Show” returns on September 17, 2021 with Season 2.
  • A first trailer gets in the mood for the upcoming episodes and shows some new faces.
  • “The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies enriches the Apple TV+ show in Season 2.

More than 1.5 years ago, namely in November 2019, the star-studded prestige series “The Morning Show” celebrated its debut on the then also new streaming service Apple TV+. It is high time that the complex workplace drama returns to the screens for a 2nd season.

And as of today, the start date for season 2 of “The Morning Show” is also fixed: On September 17, 2021 The series returns with “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston and superstar Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”, “Little Fires Everywhere”) – with the 10 episodes from Issue 2 appearing weekly on Apple TV+.

There is also a 1st trailer for the new season, which shows the aftermath of the explosive events from the season 1 finale and introduces some new faces. Watch the video here:




New features in issue 2 include “The Good Wife” lead actress Julianna Margulies, who plays a star journalist from the fictional TV channel UBA, as well as the one from the Netflix comedy “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” well-known Hasan Minhaj.

At the end of “The Morning Show” Season 1, host duo Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Aniston) famously revealed the toxic work environment at UBA. Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series will now deal with the fallout of this scandal, as well as the question of whether the situation has changed.

Rate The Morning Show
genre Drama, Comedy
First broadcast

01.11.2019
First broadcast in Germany

22.11.2019
home page apple.co
Further sources
network Apple TV+

production

Echo Films, Hello Sunshine, Media Res
stagger

