With Friends Star Jennifer Aniston: Then The Morning Show Returns + Trailer

“The Morning Show” returns on September 17, 2021 with Season 2.

A first trailer gets in the mood for the upcoming episodes and shows some new faces.

“The Good Wife” star Julianna Margulies enriches the Apple TV+ show in Season 2.

More than 1.5 years ago, namely in November 2019, the star-studded prestige series “The Morning Show” celebrated its debut on the then also new streaming service Apple TV+. It is high time that the complex workplace drama returns to the screens for a 2nd season.

And as of today, the start date for season 2 of “The Morning Show” is also fixed: On September 17, 2021 The series returns with “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston and superstar Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”, “Little Fires Everywhere”) – with the 10 episodes from Issue 2 appearing weekly on Apple TV+.

There is also a 1st trailer for the new season, which shows the aftermath of the explosive events from the season 1 finale and introduces some new faces. Watch the video here:









New features in issue 2 include “The Good Wife” lead actress Julianna Margulies, who plays a star journalist from the fictional TV channel UBA, as well as the one from the Netflix comedy “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” well-known Hasan Minhaj.

At the end of “The Morning Show” Season 1, host duo Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) and Alex Levy (Aniston) famously revealed the toxic work environment at UBA. Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series will now deal with the fallout of this scandal, as well as the question of whether the situation has changed.

