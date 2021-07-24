“We have twins” – Britney Spears’ boyfriend ridicules paparazzo

1 / 13 Sam Asghari (27) and Britney Spears (36) have been a couple for about five years. But they have not yet married. This is mainly due to the guardianship of Britney’s father Jamie (68), who forbids this according to Britney. Getty Images via AFP/Tommaso Boddi Over the weekend, Britney was photographed in Los Angeles with a clunker on her ring finger. This caused engagement rumors for some. The paparazzi pictures are available to the “Daily Mail”. Instagram/britneyspears On Wednesday, Asghari was then stopped in a parking lot by a paparazzi – and has really him up. “We’ve been married for 5 years… we also have twins,” says the 27-year-old. Instagram/britneyspears

Over the weekend, Britney Spears, 36, was photographed by paparazzi during a visit to Starbucks. In the photos, the singer reaches for a cup of coffee, which is handed to her by an employee through the drive-thru window. What is particularly striking about the snapshot: On the left hand of the pop queen sparkles a thick klunker – such as an engagement ring? At least that’s what the media and fans suspect.

A particularly curious paparazzo wanted to get certainty on Wednesday – and unceremoniously confronted Britney’s friend Sam Asghari in the parking lot of a car dealer: “I just wanted to congratulate you… We spotted Britney with a beautiful ring on her finger. Looks like this, your proposal would have been successful,” says the photographer, who has taken up the conversation with the 27-year-old from the beginning. (TMZ.com got the clip!)

“Oh yes, and we have twins”

Actor and fitness influencer Sam immediately plays along with the paparazzo: “Oh, yes, thank you my friend. You’re late. Most people don’t know this, but we’ve been married for five years. We secretly said “I do” in Hawaii, nobody noticed,” Sam begins his (pretty convincing) number. Then he dissolves: “At least that’s what I read in the tabloid media, they seem to know well – oh yes, and we have twins. Bye-bye!”

Britney has often spoken in the past of her desire for a family and a wedding with Asghari. Most recently on her Instagram account, where she described her boyfriend as a “real dad”.