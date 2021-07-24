“True love”: MGK raves about relationship with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly (31) and Megan Fox (35) are obviously the perfect match! After all, the actress recently emphasized that in Colson Baker – as the American rapper is called by his real name – she had already noticed her soul mate at the first encounter. And this has apparently not changed in recent months, because the two have been going through life together for a year now – and Colson is also completely blown away: He now asserts that with Megan to have found true love!

opposite Instyle Colson recently raved in the highest tones about the relationship with Megan. “I want people to understand that this is real,” he explained. He has apparently found his Mrs. Right with the Transformers actress – after all, the 31-year-old emphasized: “I don’t think many people get the opportunity to believe in true great love – but that’s what we have together.”

In addition, the rapper compared his sweetheart in a poetic way and white with the planet Earth. “If it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most incredible cold. In autumn and spring it’s a nice transition,” he emphasized, enthusing: “She’s unlike any other person I’ve ever met before in my life.”









Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in May 2021

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles

