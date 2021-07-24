Saturday, July 24, 2021
Sugar-sweet children’s picture for her 28th birthday

By Arjun Sethi
Photo: imago / APress

06/27/2021 08:00 PM

Singer Ariana Grande turned 28 on Saturday and posted a sweet throwback photo on the occasion of the special day.

Ariana Grande celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend and posted a baby picture of herself on her Instagram page to mark the occasion. “I in tiny, I’ll take care of you!” she titled the sweet snapshot, while her famous friends wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

“I wish you a delightful and happy day!!” wrote her former “Victorious” co-star Victoria Justice, while Khloe Kardashian commented, “Happy Birthday, Queen!”

