Ariana Grande: Sugar-sweet children’s picture for her 28th birthday

06/27/2021 08:00 PM

Singer Ariana Grande turned 28 on Saturday and posted a sweet throwback photo on the occasion of the special day.

Ariana Grande celebrated her 28th birthday this weekend and posted a baby picture of herself on her Instagram page to mark the occasion. “I in tiny, I’ll take care of you!” she titled the sweet snapshot, while her famous friends wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

“I wish you a delightful and happy day!!” wrote her former “Victorious” co-star Victoria Justice, while Khloe Kardashian commented, “Happy Birthday, Queen!”

Ariana’s brother also congratulated warmly

Grande’s brother Frankie also celebrated the star on his own Instagram page, capsing a picture of the couple with the words: “Ariana, you’re always there for me, you lift me up when I’m down, you make me smile and laugh until my cheeks hurt, and you bring me and everyone you meet such joy… so today I celebrate you and the remarkable person you are! I love you with all my heart and wish you the most beautiful day ever.









Ariana Grande celebrates her birthday as a married woman

Grande has reached a number of milestones in the last year since her 27th birthday. She released her sixth studio album “Positions”, engaged and married her current husband Dalton Gomez.

Grande and Gomez got married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, on May 15. A spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine that “it was tiny and intimate” with fewer than 20 people. “The room was full of happy people, full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

Small but fine wedding

The musician also shared some photos of the ceremony on Instagram and gave fans a look at her bespoke Vera Wang wedding dress as well as Gomez’s Tom Ford suit. The pictures also show the pompous decorations that made the couple’s house look really wedding-ready – including flowers hanging from the ceiling.