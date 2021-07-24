Shawn Mendes is ashamed of his freak out after argument

29. June 2021 – 22:35 clock

Shawn reflects on his misconduct

Pop star Shawn Mendes has been dating Camila Cabello since July 2019 and couldn’t be happier with the beautiful singer – if it weren’t for his hidden dark side. In an interview with the “Man Enough” podcast, the 22-year-old admits that sometimes he would not recognize himself. As an example, he tells how he once behaved in an argument with his girlfriend.

Shawn raised his voice in the dispute

“I raised my voice against her and she said, ‘I don’t like it when you raise your voice. Why did you do that?’ And I became so defensive,” the musician reveals. “I said, ‘I didn’t do that!’ But I had raised my voice against them. And I felt it shrink and how I grew and I thought, ‘Oh God, that’s the worst.’ I’m so afraid of being evil.”

Reading tip Burglary at Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello







Video: Burglars at Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello

Shawn is afraid of his darkness

His biggest challenge is to accept this dark side and keep it in check. “I can’t avoid having a little bit of darkness in me. It’s a terrible feeling to let that darkness be present,” Shawn reveals. Looking back, he was ashamed of his behavior towards Camila. “She comforted me. And then it took me about 20 minutes, during which we read our books separately, to come back to her and say, ‘God, that was a big thing and I’m really sorry,'” says the ‘In My Blood’ performer.