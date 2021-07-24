Relationship almost before the end?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem extremely happy together, but as the “Wonder” singer revealed in an interview, he almost destroyed the relationship himself! The reason for this was his fears, which he could not communicate to Camila. Why the relationship was almost on the end, you can find out here.

Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello are considered a dream couple: They are both super successful, have a passion for music in common and always seem totally in love when they can be seen side by side in public. But just because something looks perfect from the outside doesn’t necessarily mean it is, as a surprising revelation by the “Wonder” performer now shows. He would have had the Relationship almost destroyed , Shawn revealed in an interview for Apple Music. The problem was his fears, which he could not reveal to his girlfriend at first. The 22-year-old described this situation as follows: “There was a month when I couldn’t communicate with her properly because I struggled with my fears. I didn’t want her to see me weakly.” This probably also contradicted his own image of himself, because he had actually assessed himself as sensitive and open. During this time, however, he did not manage to do so and so the Canadian came to the conclusion: “I was on the verge of destroying our relationship.”

SO Shawn Mendes was able to save his relationship with Camila Cabello

He had to overcome himself to reveal his fears to his partner. When he finally succeeded, their connection had grown and become stronger. Shawn Mendes realized that it is a sign of courage and strength to be able to show oneself weak and that it is very important for every relationship to take care of oneself and to take care of oneself. And the Canadian made a touching confession of love: The “Havana” singer is the first woman he really fell in love with!

