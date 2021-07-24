New on Netflix in August 2021 › ifun.de

Nine days before the turn of the month, we can now deliver the Netflix additions for August – you already know what Disney+ will be launching next month. Netflix subscribers can once again look forward to almost 60 new films and series.
From 6 August: Hit and Run
As far as supplied by Netflix, we have included the respective short descriptions of the titles in our list. In addition, as usual, you will also find the video trailer compiled by Netflix for the August new releases.
From 3 August we will experience with Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord the first German Netflix documentary and one of the most spectacular cybercrime cases in Germany. In it, Maximilian Schmidt reveals from his perspective how, as Shiny Flakes, he sold drugs worth over 4.1 million euros from his nursery to the world at the age of 19 until he was arrested in 2015.
Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper goes on a campaign of revenge against a pharmaceutical company that takes a potentially life-saving drug off the market just before his wife dies of cancer. When the search for the truth also puts his daughter Rachel (Isabel Mercel) in danger, he does everything he can to protect his small family.
The Netflix Action Drama Sweet Girl starts on August 20th.
August 3, 2021
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In the true story, which served as the inspiration for the successful German Netflix series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Maximilian Schmidt reveals how he built a drug empire from his nursery as a teenager. With this extraordinary true-crime documentary, the award-winning author and director Eva Müller shows one of the most spectacular cybercrime cases in Germany, the police still do not know where the majority of the money is. In this documentary, Maximilian tells his story.
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified – NETFLIX SERIES
- Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 4, 2021
- Cooking with Paris – NETFLIX SERIES
Anyone can cook, but Paris Hilton gives all dishes their very own flair. In this extraordinary cooking show, not to the edible glitter provides fun.
- Control Z: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Car Masters – From Junk to Wealth: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 6, 2021
- Hit & Run – NETFLIX SERIES
In this new action thriller, the life of a happily married man is abruptly destroyed when his wife is killed in Tel Aviv in a mysterious car accident with driver escape. In grief and confusion, he searches for his wife’s murderers who have fled to the United States. With the help of a former girlfriend (Sanaa Lathan), he gradually finds out disturbing things about his beloved wife and her secrets, which she has apparently hidden from him.
- Vivo – Full of Life – NETFLIX FILM
A musical Kinkaju embarks on an exciting journey from Havana to Miami to deliver a love song for an old friend.
- Navarasa – NETFLIX SERIES
August 8, 2021
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
August 9, 2021
- SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME SERIES
- BIRDS OF PREY: THE EMANCIPATION OF HARLEY QUINN
After the end with the Joker, Harley Quinn becomes a target. But then she teams up with a team of superheroines in the fight against a crime boss.
- JUST MERCY
An idealistic, talented young lawyer makes his way to Alabama to defend death row inmates who need proper legal representation. Based on a true story.
From August 9: Birds of Prey
August 10, 2021
- Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Untold: Malice at the Palace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (A new episode every week)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
August 11, 2021
- The Kissing Booth 3 – NETFLIX MOVIE
Elle is determined to get the most out of her last summer before college. However, she is rather undecided about how to proceed with Noah and Lee.
- Bake Squad – NETFLIX SERIES
From 20 August: The Professor
August 12, 2021
- AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME MOVIE
August 13, 2021
- Beckett – NETFLIX MOVIE
After a tragic traffic accident in Greece, an American tourist becomes embroiled in a dangerous political conspiracy and has to run for his life.
- Brand New Cherry Flavor – NETFLIX SERIES
- Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES
- Valeria: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
August 17, 2021
- Untold: Deal with the Devil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tuttut Cory Flitzer: Season 5 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
August 18, 2021
- Out of my league – NETFLIX FILM
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student – NETFLIX FILM
- Black Island – NETFLIX MOVIE
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 20, 2021
- The Professor – NETFLIX SERIES
At a prestigious university, she is the first Woman of Color to hold a chair and is now trying to meet the high expectations of the English faculty.
- Sweet Girl – NETFLIX MOVIE
A devastated widower (Jason Momoa) swears revenge on a pharmaceutical company that is partly responsible for the death of his sick wife. At the same time, he does everything he can to protect what is left of his family: his daughter (Isabela Merced).
- Everything will be fine – NETFLIX SERIES
- The Loud House Movie – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
From August 20: Sweet Girl
August 23, 2021
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – NETFLIX ANIME MOVIE
With this 2D anime movie facing a massive new threat to the continent, the world of The Witcher will be further expanded.
- TOMB RAIDER
Seven years after the mysterious disappearance of her wealthy father, Lara Croft embarks on a search for his fate, taking advantage of the clues he has left behind.
24 August 2021
- Oggy Oggy – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
- Untold: Caitlyn Jenner – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 25, 2021
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Cheating and Greed – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This documentary delves into the previously unknown backstory of landscape artist Bob Ross, who also hosted the show The Joy of Painting.
- Open Your Eyes – NETFLIX SERIES
- Clickbait – NETFLIX SERIES
- Motel: Makeover – NETFLIX SERIES
- Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes – NETFLIX SERIES
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 26, 2021
- Family Appendix: Part 4 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
- EDENS ZERO – NETFLIX ANIME SERIES
August 27, 2021
- One like no one – NETFLIX FILM
In this remake of the teen classic from the 90s, an influencer bets that she can turn a skeptical loner into a prom king.
- Everyone loves Arlo – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
- Titletown High – NETFLIX SERIES
August 31, 2021
- Happiness and Joy with Marie Kondo – NETFLIX SERIES
In this new series by Marie Kondo, the order specialist even goes one step further and puts an even stop to the disorder of an entire city.
- Good Girls: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Crime and Penalties – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Comedy Premium League – NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P. – NETFLIX SERIES