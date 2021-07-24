New on Netflix in August 2021 › ifun.de

Nine days before the turn of the month, we can now deliver the Netflix additions for August – you already know what Disney+ will be launching next month. Netflix subscribers can once again look forward to almost 60 new films and series.

From 6 August: Hit and Run

As far as supplied by Netflix, we have included the respective short descriptions of the titles in our list. In addition, as usual, you will also find the video trailer compiled by Netflix for the August new releases.

From 3 August we will experience with Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord the first German Netflix documentary and one of the most spectacular cybercrime cases in Germany. In it, Maximilian Schmidt reveals from his perspective how, as Shiny Flakes, he sold drugs worth over 4.1 million euros from his nursery to the world at the age of 19 until he was arrested in 2015. Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper goes on a campaign of revenge against a pharmaceutical company that takes a potentially life-saving drug off the market just before his wife dies of cancer. When the search for the truth also puts his daughter Rachel (Isabel Mercel) in danger, he does everything he can to protect his small family.

The Netflix Action Drama Sweet Girl starts on August 20th.

August 3, 2021

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the true story, which served as the inspiration for the successful German Netflix series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Maximilian Schmidt reveals how he built a drug empire from his nursery as a teenager. With this extraordinary true-crime documentary, the award-winning author and director Eva Müller shows one of the most spectacular cybercrime cases in Germany, the police still do not know where the majority of the money is. In this documentary, Maximilian tells his story.

Pray Away – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 4, 2021

Cooking with Paris – NETFLIX SERIES

Anyone can cook, but Paris Hilton gives all dishes their very own flair. In this extraordinary cooking show, not to the edible glitter provides fun.



Car Masters – From Junk to Wealth: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 6, 2021

Hit & Run – NETFLIX SERIES

In this new action thriller, the life of a happily married man is abruptly destroyed when his wife is killed in Tel Aviv in a mysterious car accident with driver escape. In grief and confusion, he searches for his wife’s murderers who have fled to the United States. With the help of a former girlfriend (Sanaa Lathan), he gradually finds out disturbing things about his beloved wife and her secrets, which she has apparently hidden from him.



A musical Kinkaju embarks on an exciting journey from Havana to Miami to deliver a love song for an old friend.



August 8, 2021

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

August 9, 2021

SHAMAN KING – NETFLIX ANIME SERIES

BIRDS OF PREY: THE EMANCIPATION OF HARLEY QUINN

After the end with the Joker, Harley Quinn becomes a target. But then she teams up with a team of superheroines in the fight against a crime boss.

From August 9: Birds of Prey

August 10, 2021

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: Malice at the Palace – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (A new episode every week)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

August 11, 2021

The Kissing Booth 3 – NETFLIX MOVIE

Elle is determined to get the most out of her last summer before college. However, she is rather undecided about how to proceed with Noah and Lee.



From 20 August: The Professor

August 12, 2021

AlRawabi School for Girls – NETFLIX SERIES

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild – NETFLIX ANIME MOVIE

August 13, 2021

Beckett – NETFLIX MOVIE

After a tragic traffic accident in Greece, an American tourist becomes embroiled in a dangerous political conspiracy and has to run for his life.

Gone for Good – NETFLIX SERIES

Valeria: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

August 17, 2021

Untold: Deal with the Devil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tuttut Cory Flitzer: Season 5 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

August 18, 2021

Out of my league – NETFLIX FILM

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student – NETFLIX FILM

Black Island – NETFLIX MOVIE

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 20, 2021

The Professor – NETFLIX SERIES

At a prestigious university, she is the first Woman of Color to hold a chair and is now trying to meet the high expectations of the English faculty.



A devastated widower (Jason Momoa) swears revenge on a pharmaceutical company that is partly responsible for the death of his sick wife. At the same time, he does everything he can to protect what is left of his family: his daughter (Isabela Merced).



The Loud House Movie – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

From August 20: Sweet Girl

August 23, 2021

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf – NETFLIX ANIME MOVIE

With this 2D anime movie facing a massive new threat to the continent, the world of The Witcher will be further expanded.



Seven years after the mysterious disappearance of her wealthy father, Lara Croft embarks on a search for his fate, taking advantage of the clues he has left behind.

24 August 2021

Oggy Oggy – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 25, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Cheating and Greed – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary delves into the previously unknown backstory of landscape artist Bob Ross, who also hosted the show The Joy of Painting.

Clickbait – NETFLIX SERIES

Motel: Makeover – NETFLIX SERIES

Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes – NETFLIX SERIES

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 26, 2021

Family Appendix: Part 4 – NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

EDENS ZERO – NETFLIX ANIME SERIES

August 27, 2021

One like no one – NETFLIX FILM

In this remake of the teen classic from the 90s, an influencer bets that she can turn a skeptical loner into a prom king.



Titletown High – NETFLIX SERIES

August 31, 2021